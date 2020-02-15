Huskies come back to win crazy game against South Carolina

The No. 1 Washington softball team went from leading, to tied, to losing in a hurry. Then, when things didn’t seem like they could get worse, the lights went out.
After a 27-minute delay, the lights finally got back up and working, and everything changed in a good way as the Huskies (9-1) came back to win 5-4 in their second come-from-behind victory in as many games.
It was a game that saw three different UW pitchers take the circle, and two have huge impacts outside it as well.
Down 4-2 with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Sami Reynolds hit a ground ball up the middle. Just as the ball got to Kenzi Maguire at shortstop, every light at the field in Clearwater, Florida went out, and a darkness delay halted play for nearly half an hour.
Junior Pat Moore — Washington’s third pitcher of the game — came back out from the break with a three-up, three-down top of the sixth. In the bottom of the frame, freshman Kelley Lynch — who started in the circle for the UW — tied it up with a 2-RBI double.
With the game tied up and the go-ahead run in scoring position, head coach Heather Tarr wanted a faster runner on base, and flexed out Lynch for Moore. Junior right fielder Livy Schiele hit a grounder to the hole at short, Maguire’s rushed throw went wide, and Moore wheeled around to put the Huskies ahead.
Then, she came back out to the circle to put the finishing touches on the win with another perfect inning, ending the game by retiring seven straight batters.
And that ending stole the show from what already — before the pitcher running for the other pitcher, before the lights going out — had already been a crazy game.
Lynch started in the circle and pitched a pair of scoreless innings, but three hit batters and a pair of walks ended her outing two batters into the third. Fellow freshman Brooke Nelson took over for her, got out of the frame with a bunt and two grounders back to her, and proceeded to strike out five straight Gamecocks.
So the Huskies took a no-hitter — and a 2-0 lead — into the fifth inning, but suddenly, the Gamecocks (5-3) figured Nelson out fast. Three straight hits tied the game at 2-2, a fourth knocked Nelson out of the game, and a fifth gave South Carolina the lead.
Moore took over for Nelson and gave up the single that put the Gamecocks ahead before finally getting the final out of the fifth inning.
The Huskies will wrap up their weekend with an early start Sunday. Washington will face off against No. 17 Texas Tech at 7 a.m. PST, followed by an exhibition against the U.S. National Team immediately after.
