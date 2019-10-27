UW maintains dominance over Pac-12 with convincing win over San Diego State

The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team defeated San Diego State 3-0 in California to secure the 2-0 series sweep and claimed its 10th consecutive win.
The Huskies (14-1, 7-0 Pac-12) started off slow and attempted only one shot in the first 15 minutes. They had multiple opportunities in the majority of the first half to break the deadlock, including Joey Parish’s blocked header in the 30th minute and Christian Soto’s shot that bounced off the post in the 37th minute.
The UW finally opened the scoring in the 38th minute when Jaret Townsend put the ball in the back of the net off a cross from Lucas Meek that was deflected by a San Diego State defender. Townsend’s goal was his fifth of the season and was the first on-target shot of the game for the Huskies.
In the closing seconds of the first half, Washington had a free kick right outside the box and Ethan Bartlow struck it well towards the top right corner but San Diego State goalkeeper Tetsuya Kadono made a fantastic save to keep it 1-0 UW heading into the break.
The Huskies put tremendous pressure on the Aztecs (3-10-1, 0-7 Pac-12) from the opening second-half whistle by constantly stealing the ball and creating multiple dangerous opportunities in the box. San Diego State did not seem to have an answer for the aggression and committed careless fouls in an attempt to slow down the UW offense, which would end up backfiring.
One particular foul helped Washington immensely when Blake Bodily was taken down on the edge of the box in the 48th minute. Bodily stepped up for the free kick and curled it into the top right corner for his seventh goal of the season and doubled the UW lead.
San Diego State committed another foul in the box off a corner kick and the Huskies were awarded a penalty kick in the 51st minute, which Bodily converted to give them a 3-0 lead that they would not surrender.
Washington almost added a fourth in the 87th minute with Jayson Baca’s header towards goal but it went off the crossbar. The UW ended the game with six on-target attempts out of a season-high 24 shots.
The Huskies will have more than a week’s rest before returning to Husky Soccer Stadium to host Cal on November 7 with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Reach reporter Le Bui at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LeBui18
