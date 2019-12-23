Stewart paces Washington past Hawai’i to move on to Diamond Head championship

In the second game of its Diamond Head Classic slate, the No. 21 Washington men’s basketball team led from start to finish in a 72-61 win over Hawai’i in Honolulu.
Boosted by Isaiah Stewart’s play in the first half, the Huskies (10-2) were able to put the clamps on the Rainbow Warriors’ (8-4) and did enough on offense to advance to the championship game.
Stewart finished the game with 26 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Huskies in both categories. Junior Nahziah Carter was the only other UW player to reach 10 points.
The offensive success the Huskies saw in their last contest against Ball State did not continue in the early goings against the Rainbow Warriors. Through the first five minutes, they had more turnovers (four) then they did made baskets (two).
But UW’s defense came to play once again, holding UH without a made field goal for the first seven minutes and 36 seconds.
The game was within striking distance in the half until the Huskies decided to feed Stewart until Hawai’i could stop him. With a slew of several shot attempts all in a row, the freshman ripped off eight straight points, pushing it to an eight-point lead with 4:13 remaining in the half to force a timeout.
Head coach Mike Hopkins decided to put Stewart on his bench after the timeout, but the rest of the Huskies took off with the momentum, capped off by a Nahziah Carter three-pointer at the horn to take a 37-22 lead going into the break.
Stewart led Washington at the break with 16 points on 12 shot attempts, with no other Husky in double figures. On defense, the Huskies allowed just seven made baskets on 31 attempts and forced 11 Warrior turnovers.
But after just one made three in the first half, the Rainbow Warriors found their shot in the second, knocking down their first two attempts of the half and opening it on a 8-0 run.
But Jaden McDaniels responded with a three-pointer to get the scoring started for the Huskies in the second half three minutes in. After nearly pulling away again, they went on another long scoring drought, well over three minutes, and the Rainbow Warriors brought the lead down once again to six with 9:25 to play.
The teams went back and forth for the rest of it, with Hawaii narrowing the lead to as many six points twice more, but Washington pulled it back to a comfortable 12 by the time Stewart fouled out with 1:57 remaining. Hawaii hit four three-pointers in the final minute of play, but the Huskies hit enough free throws to finish it off.
Despite a strong performance from Stewart, the Huskies were outdone on the offensive glass again, losing 19-9 in that category. Hawai’i was able to convert those second chances into 15 points. Washington shot a rough 3-for-15 from three-point range. Meanwhile, a stifling UW defense held Hawaii to just 28% from the field.
Up next
The Huskies return to action on Christmas Day, this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PT to take on Houston in their Diamond Head Classic finale.
Entering today, the Cougars were fifth in the NCAA with 14.82 offensive boards per game. The UW ranks outside the top-300 in the country with less than eight per game.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
