Wong, Arakawa, power UW to eighth win of the season over K-State

In the No. 23 Washington women’s tennis team’s return to action, it picked up where it left off, continuing its winning streak with a 4-1 victory against Kansas State.
On the back of some high energy singles performances as well as their fourth straight doubles win, the Huskies claimed their eighth win of the season improving to an overall record of 8-2. The Wildcats (5-3) struggled to find a foothold in the contest despite coming into the weekend on a four match win streak.
In doubles, the Huskies came out strong, getting wins from sophomore duo of Zoey Weil and Sedona Gallagher at No. 3 followed by junior Vanessa Wong and senior Natsuho Arakawa at No. 1. This was the first time this season that Gallagher and Weil partnered in doubles. The sophomore duo outplayed their opponents, cruising to a 6-2 win.
Wong and Arakawa clinched the doubles point for UW through a strong 6-3 victory. They continued their undefeated run at doubles this season. When Washington has won the doubles point, they are yet to lose this season.
In singles, No. 66 Wong was in form once again, winning in straight sets (6-3, 6-3). This has become a common theme for Wong this season, as she has won nine of her 10 matches in straight sets.
“I feel like there is so much to be proud of today,” she said. “We played in a very new environment and were put in new situations, and everyone handled these challenges extremely well. With only having 3 matches at a time, we had so much fun supporting one another and creating this exciting atmosphere on away courts. We knew we had to take it to them, and it all started with a very solid doubles point.”
No. 82 Arakawa followed up by winning her singles match 6-1, 7-5. She is still yet to lose at singles this season, winning 10 straight to open the spring season.
With her teammates watching on, Sophomore Nika Zupancic overpowered her opponent, cruising to a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 5. After a slow start to the season, Zupancic has found her stride recently, winning her third consecutive singles match in straight sets.
“Today was so fun,” said Zupancic. “We got adapted to the different circumstances really quickly. Everyone knew what they had to do, and everyone executed it perfectly. The energy was very high, and it just made you forget that we’re not playing at home. I think this win was a great way to celebrate Valentine's day, because we were doing what we love with the people we care about.”
In her first time playing at No. 3 singles this year, Gallagher started strong winning the first set 6-2, but ultimately lost against Margot Decker of K-State (6-2, 2-6, 2-6). This was the first match back in the starting singles lineup for Gallagher after missing the past two.
The Huskies wrap up this road trip on Sunday at 10 a.m. when they take on Kansas.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
