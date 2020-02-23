Huskies hold strong start, beat UC Davis 4-0

The Washington men’s tennis team finished its long road trip strong, winning 4-0 against UC Davis.
For the second time this weekend, the doubles point came down to No. 1 junior pair Jack Davis and Alexis Alvarez, who pulled through in a 7-2 tiebreak win, sending the Huskies (8-4) into singles with a 1-0 lead.
The Huskies kept their momentum going, giving up no matches to the Aggies (6-4) in singles.
Freshman Brandon Wong was the first to win, ending 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3. Senior Thibault Cancel followed 6-4, 6-3 at No. 5.
Sophomore Ewen Lumsden, who is individually ranked at No. 119 after strong performances this season, secured the win for the Huskies with a 6-4, 6-2 win.
The match ended at 4-0, leaving sophomore Jack Pulliam’s, senior Liam Puttergill’s, and Davis’ matches unfinished.
The Huskies will come back home to Nordstrom Tennis Center to begin conference play against UCLA, their first Pac-12 opponent, on Friday, Feb. 28.
