PRs galore for Huskies in UW Invitational

Saturday at the UW Invitational featured PRs all around Dempsey Indoor for the Washington track and field team. One of the strongest performances came from junior Parker Kennedy who set a PR in the men’s heptathlon.
Kennedy scored 5353 points to finish second in the event and beat his previous best by almost 400 points. Kennedy achieved such a high score by setting a PR in six of the seven events that make up the heptathlon.
“It’s the first time in my college career where I put what I was doing in practice into the meet,” Kennedy said. “I hit most of the marks I was trying to hit.”
As the season progresses Kennedy hopes to build on Saturday's performance. He believes he is still capable of much more.
“I just need to stay healthy and keep building on the little things,” Kennedy said. “There’s a lot of room for improvement.”
Freshman Ollie Thorner also had a very strong performance in the Heptathlon. He scored 5345 points finishing just 8 points behind Kennedy. The two were neck and neck all day, and in the final 1000-meter run they came to finish line side by side to finish the event in first and second place.
“It's like we’re doing everything together, we’re synced up in potential and ability,” Kennedy said of Thorner. “We push each other in every event. It’s really fun.”
Mason throws farther than any Husky since 2012
Sophomore thrower Elijah Mason set a PR in the weight throw on Saturday. Mason threw for 62 feet, 3.25 inches, beating his previous best by over two and a half feet. This was the sixth longest throw in school history and the best throw since 2012.
“I’m happy with it, especially since it’s not really my event,” Mason said. “Whenever I get to not look like a scrub I’m happy.”
Mason, who is an All-American and Pac-12 Champion in the discus believes that Saturday’s throw can set the foundation for a strong outdoor season.
“I’m more confident in myself,” Mason said. ”It gives me a good foreground for what I need to do in the Discus season.”
Mason’s teammate junior Connor Jost also set a PR in the weight throw, throwing for 60 feet, 6.75 inches.
Other Notes from the UW Invitational
- Freshman runner Luke Houser set the UW freshman record in the 3000 meters after running a 7:58.955
- Sophomore runner Haley Herberg set a PR in the mile running a 4:44.05
- Sophomore Aaliyah Wilson set a PR in the 60 meter dash running a 7.40
