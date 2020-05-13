Three things we learned from Jimmy Lake’s media day

On Tuesday, Washington football head coach Jimmy Lake spoke to the national media in a webinar along with Utah’s Kyle Wittingham and Colorado’s Karl Dorrell to discuss the current state of affairs in the Pac-12 conference.
With a new coach at the helm and the sports world facing a unique situation, there are many questions facing the Huskies come football season. Here are just a few things we learned from Lake during the webinar.
Pac-12 has agreed upon a six-week minimum prior to games
In a normal season, the Huskies would have completed three weeks of practice and a spring game in April, followed by conditioning workouts throughout the summer prior to a four-week fall camp to prepare for the season.
Due to the current circumstances, things are far from normal and college football programs across the nation have been forced to adapt. During the webinar, all three head coaches noted that a minimum of six weeks would be necessary to prepare for the season.
“Eight weeks would be great and anything more than that would obviously be going in the positive direction,” Lake said. “But we have all talked as coaches and six weeks would be a minimum. Getting these guys two weeks is just getting in condition, for one, and then start implementing our scheme and meeting. So I think six weeks that has been agreed upon, at a minimum, is the best for our guys.”
Lake also mentioned that he believes the NCAA should make a blanket rule for teams to start practicing. With certain states reopening before others, some professional sports leagues are allowing teams to start practices based on local guidelines.
On the contrary, Wittingham argued that teams should be able to hold workouts at their own leisure, noting there is already an imbalance between facilities and accessibility under normal conditions.
Recruiting from afar has been challenging, but not impossible
Throughout his tenure as an assistant coach at the UW, Lake was a prominent persona on the recruiting trail. Now the face of the program, he has the added obstacle of selling his vision through a computer screen.
So far, the Huskies have six commits for 2021, including five-star quarterback Sam Huard, son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard. But the junior isn’t the only five-star class of 2021 recruit in Washington state. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who plays at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom and defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau, from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, are both on the Huskies’ radar.
While he’s currently unable to bring recruits to campus, Lake praised the creative staff for their hard work over the past few months for their efforts in the recruiting department.
“I think our creative team has done an unbelievable job,” Lake said. “Trying to pump stuff out through social media to show the potential prospects of what it would be like to come to the University of Washington kind of gives them a glimpse of what it would look like to come out of that tunnel, that purple smoke into Husky Stadium, and also what it would be like to be a student-athlete on campus.”
Inexperience and unfamiliarity leaves Washington with a tricky quarterback competition
Losing their starting quarterback to the NFL for the second consecutive season, the Huskies will have to replace yet another key piece to their offense.
This time, they don’t have a former five-star recruit in Jacob Eason stepping into the quarterback room. In fact, the Huskies have a combined three collegiate passes thrown across their quarterback room, all by sophomore Jacob Sirmon.
Along with Sirmon, Washington has two more arms mixed in its quarterback competition in redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and true freshman Ethan Garbers. Throw in the fact that the Huskies have a new offensive coordinator meeting remotely with their inexperienced QB room, and the UW will likely be scrambling to name a starting quarterback come fall camp.
“Coach [John] Donovan hasn’t seen one of these guys throw live,” Lake said. “What I’m excited about is that I think they’re all talented, I think they’re all hungry, I think they’re all competitive young athletes.”
While he wasn’t able to see them throw, Donovan was able to meet with Sirmon and Morris during offseason strength training from January through March.
Due to the inexperience, the deciding factor to name a starting quarterback will come down to the guys who can make the throws asked once the team gets back to practice.
“Like I tell the whole team, I’m an equal opportunity employer,” Lake said. “Whoever shows they know the scheme and they can get out there and practice and make plays are going to be the ones to get the opportunity to do it on game day. I think all three of those guys create really good competition in that room.”
