Gameday plus 2: Reviewing UW vs. Utah

The Washington football team saw the same story play out this past Saturday, giving a two-possession lead late in the fourth quarter in a 33-28 loss to No. 8 Utah. Before the Huskies hit the road again to Corvallis, let’s empty out the notes.
How to not end a game (again)
Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times was the first to point out that in the past two games, Washington has run the ball a total of 10 times in the fourth quarter for a combined minus-7 yards.
Focusing in on the Utah loss, Washington entered the fourth quarter ahead, but had given up the lead before it got the ball for the first time. The Huskies called a run to open their first drive, and from then on it was all passes, playing catchup.
More worrying for the Huskies was the third quarter, which the UW spent the entirety of ahead. Jacob Eason threw 15 passes, more than in either the first or the second, while the Dawgs ran the ball just five times. Part of that was because they were getting stuffed at the line on early downs.
The end result was Eason throwing the ball 35 times in the second half, one off his season high for an entire game.
“That was a good run defense, but that wasn’t the plan to throw it that many times,” head coach Chris Petersen said. “You get behind and sometimes those stats get inflated, throwing to catch up.”
Picking up for Puka
Before the game, rumors swirled about the availability of true freshman wideout Puka Nacua, and come warmups, the Provo, Utah native wasn’t on the field. After the game, Petersen confirmed that Nacua had broken his foot and will miss the next 4-5 weeks.
It was yet another blow to the UW receivers room, which had seen Nacua step up to provide a spark in the wake of injuries.
In his absence — and still without Chico McClatcher, who was in sweat pants on the sideline — Washington once again turned to sophomore Terrell Bynum, who led the team in catches for the second straight week. Bynum, who had just three catches in the first seven games of the season, now has 13 for 111 yards in the past two weeks alone.
The Huskies also saw production again from Jordan Chin, who caught another touchdown pass, and Marquis Spiker<CQ>.
Other notes
- Levi Onwuzurike quietly might have had one of his best games this season, racking up 1.5 tackles for loss and seven total tackles.
-Trent McDuffie came up with another fumble recovery, his third of the year with four games to go in his freshman season. The UW season record is five, and the career record is eight.
- Saturday was the first time Washington had lost a game in which it recorded a takeaway since its loss to Oregon last year. The Huskies have lost 13 games since the 2016 season; they have brought in an interception or recovered a fumble in three of them.
- Speaking of random numbers, the past two games are the first time Washington has allowed more than 30 points twice in a row since 2013, and the first time it’s happened in Chris Petersen’s time as head coach.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
