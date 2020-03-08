Huskies continue strong performance on floor in Denver

The No. 12 Washington gymnastics team earned a 196.125 in a quad meet at No. 7 Denver with San Jose State and Alaska. The team finished second place at Magness Arena.
The Huskies continued their consistency on the floor earning their highest floor score of the season with a 49.600. Both seniors Kristyn Hoffa and Maya Washington finished with a 9.950 individually, tying for first on the event.
In the past two meets, sophomore Talia Brovedani has been performing for exhibition on the bars, but today she saw her first competitive action at the UW as she was on the lineup for the bars. She landed a 9.775 in her routine.
The team also scored a 49.225 overall on bars, with senior Madison Copiak earning a high 9.950 and senior Evanni Roberson landing a 9.900. It was the Huskies’ third highest bars score this season and Copiak came in at second place.
On the vault, the Huskies earned a 49.075 for their final rotation of the afternoon. Junior Geneva Thompson landed a 9.875 and Roberson with a 9.850. Thompson finished second place on the vault just behind a Pioneer gymnast.
The team saw a dip in performance during the beam, although coming off their highest score in program history only two weeks ago. The team earned an overall 48.225 with Roberson earning the highest score individually with a 9.900, tying for second in the event.
The Huskies return for their final home action of the season against Seattle Pacific at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m.
