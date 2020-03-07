Pitching staff helps Washington split doubleheader with Utah Valley

Pitching ruled in the Washington baseball team’s doubleheader against Utah Valley on Saturday. The Huskies (8-6) received dominant performances from their pitching staff, including a career day from junior starter Jack Enger, who fanned a career high nine Utah Valley (5-11) hitters in game one’s 5-1 victory. Only the batting order could find a way to disrupt a two-game Husky sweep, offering its workhorse pitching staff nothing in the way of run support en route to a 1-0 game two loss.
Game 1
Enger pitched a gem in game one, and the Washington offense did just enough to snap the Huskies’ two-game losing skid, beating Utah Valley 5-1.
“I thought Jack was exactly what we wanted. He gave us innings, he threw three pitches for strikes,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “He competed, and that’s what we needed. We needed innings because of the double-header.”
Scoreless through the first three innings on both sides, the UW picked up it’s first runs through some small ball as junior Davis Delorefice bunt single scored freshman Preston Viltz, who’s triple earlier in the game was the first Washington extra base hit in 21 innings.
Delorefice picked up his second RBI of the day in the sixth by singling home freshman Will Simpson to extend the lead to 2-0. That knocked Wolverines’ starter Bobby Voortmeyer (0-3) out, but Washington blew the game open in the seventh against the Utah Valley bullpen, scoring three to make it 5-0.
But Game 1 was really about Enger (2-1). The junior pitched seven frames, allowing just two hits and a walk. He also struck out nine on just 85 pitches and set career highs for himself in both innings pitched and strikeouts. Enger never allowed a runner past second and faced the minimum in five of his seven frames of work. Utah Valley’s lone run came off reliever Dylan Lamb in the eighth inning.
“I’m glad I got a bunch of defense behind me,” Enger said. “Our plan is always to attack hitters, and we did that. It’s just being consistent. Nine guys against one hitter — that’s the mentality.”
Offensively, Delorefice was one of two UW players with multi-hit games, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Junior Tommy Williams had two hits for the first time in his Washington career too, and scored a run. The Huskies were aggressive on the basepaths in Game 1 as well, stealing four bases with four different players.
Game 2
Washington’s sedentary offense reemerged in Game 2. While the Huskies’ pitching staff flew almost seamlessly through the Wolverine batting order in game two, a complete absence of run support nullified any chances at completing the doubleheader sweep.
“We just need to find out who our guys are that can be better in the moment and not get so caught up and so tied up when there are runners on base,” Meggs said. “We just haven’t taken good at-bats with runners in scoring position.”
The 11th-year coach mixed and matched his lineup throughout the evening’s abbreviated seven-inning competition, using 15 different offensive players in his search for those guys — the ones who can drive runs in and make things happen with runners on the base paths. It was to no avail, though, as the Huskies went 0-12 with runners on base.
The whole lineup just seemed exhausted Saturday evening. The game marked the second day in a row that the Wolverine pitchers shut-out the UW lineup and the fifth game of the season in which the team has scored one run or less.
Before freshman first baseman Will Simpson provided the Huskies with their only extra-base hit in the sixth inning, he drilled a ball off his foot at the plate. The at-bat not only knocked Simpson out of the game, but it also symbolized much of what the offense has done this season — crush chances with self-inflicted
But once junior third baseman Tommie Williams let a hard-hit grounder get through the infield to score the lone run of the ballgame in the top of the fourth, the game already seemed out of the Huskies’ reach.
“You can’t win if you don’t score, and we’re not gonna score if we don’t swing at fastballs,” Meggs said. “We were just really passive tonight. We just have to be more aggressive.”
Up next
The Huskies will try to split the series with Utah Valley on Sunday when they return to the Diamond on Montlake. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Andy Yamashita contributed to reporting on this article.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.