Off to Auckland: Emily Strahan to take rugby talents to the southern hemisphere

Unlike many of her classmates who will walk across the stage at graduation in a shroud of uncertainty, Emily Strahan has found an elixir of assurance: rugby.
This summer, Strahan, the captain of the Washington Women’s Rugby Club, will board a flight to Auckland, New Zealand, to represent the UW as a member of the Pacific Mountain Rugby Conference.
Strahan will participate as a member of a collegiate all-star team of 24 athletes from across the Western United States. The two-week program includes professional-level training and competition with other clubs in New Zealand, where rugby reigns unopposed as king of the sports world.
Her journey began in September 2016, during her first month at Washington. A freshman on a massive campus, Strahan found herself caught up in a fast-paced current of new opportunities. None, though, beckoned quite like the thrill of sports.
Both a soccer defender and pole vaulter in high school, Strahan grew up loving sports. When she arrived in Seattle, she refused to lose such a vital part of her identity.
“I wanted to do club soccer, but I didn’t want to try out for a spot,” she said. “That seemed like a lot.”
Walking through Red Square during Dawg Daze, members of the rugby team approached her, offering her a handout. Then, at the IMA that same day, another group of players handed her the same flyer.
“They were like, ‘You look like you could play rugby,’” Strahan said. “On the first practice, I didn’t even know what the ball was gonna look like.”
Despite her athletic past, Strahan faced a steep learning curve and spent the majority of her first year on the bench, patiently waiting, absorbing every last detail. That was when the sport began wedging itself more and more firmly into her life.
“It’s a combination of the people and the sport,” Strahan said. “I fell in love with it.”
Head coach Margaret Sharp, who watched Strahan’s development first-hand, can recall her leader’s demeanor in the early days.
“She was a little bit on the quiet side,” Sharp said. “But she has an amazing work ethic and loves rugby and has picked it up really quickly and has a lot of skill.”
Strahan’s eventual rise through the ranks has also required a combination of dedication and precise attention to detail.
“The sport itself is a huge learning curve … there’s thousands of rules,” she said. “It takes a bunch of time. That’s how you learn a lot: by watching.”
Outside of team practices, Strahan works religiously to keep herself in peak shape, hitting the weight room at least three times every week. Her efforts have bulldozed a path of tenacity for the rest of the team.
“Her work ethic has definitely inspired me to work harder at practice,” Sarah Robinson, Strahan’s teammate of four years, said. “She has really stepped up as an example for the kind of athletes we should be on and off the pitch.”
Strahan pumps energy throughout every avenue of UW rugby. Junior Patsy Kirschenbaum, finishing her first year with the team, remembers meeting her eventual captain right at the beginning of her own rugby experience.
“Strahan is always there,” Kirschenbaum said. “We have all these chants or sing songs and she’s always there leading it — if not leading it, she’s teaching everyone the words. She’s full positivity. Even if there’s days where she’s down, she always brings a positive energy to you.”
Strahan hopes the experience will also prepare her for post-collegiate rugby competition. She mentioned the Seattle Saracens, a local rugby club, as a potential landing spot after New Zealand.
During brief intermissions between tackles and workouts, she plans on translating her completed bachelor’s degree in biology into a career in either exercise science or sports medicine. Regardless of her eventual path in life, it certainly won’t lead too far from the rugby pitch.
“I definitely want to play after [college], and I feel like having some sort of involvement in my life is gonna be a priority for me,” she said.
For Strahan, the pull of rugby transcends on-field accomplishments. The sport’s physicality unites teammates unlike any other sport she’s played.
“I think girls aren’t really given that chance — they’re not really given that chance at all,” she said. “A lot of the girls like that who want that really aggressive sport, they finally get it, and we all just fall in love with it.”
Now, as she prepares herself for the second half of her last season, Strahan thinks mostly of her new family; the one born of bone-crunching tackles and scrums.
But in just under five months, she leaves this unforgettable rugby foundation. With her departure so close at hand, however, Strahan shrugs it off confidently.
“With rugby,” she said, “You don’t really lose any of the people that you find.”
