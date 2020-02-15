Washington continues search for steady rotation against UCLA

LOS ANGELES — As the Washington men’s basketball team has continued to search for answers to escape the eight-game losing streak it’s currently stuck in, head coach Mike Hopkins has changed the rotation and lineups looking for the answers. That was on full display in its 67-57 loss to UCLA.
Starting forward Hameir Wright played a career low one minute at Pauley Pavilion. He had never played less than ten minutes this season for the Huskies (12-14, 2-11 Pac-12).
“I just felt like his energy at the beginning wasn’t great,” Hopkins said. “It’s just one of those things, I want people who want to play with energy and fight at the beginning. And I didn’t see that at the beginning and that was my call.”
On the other end of the spectrum, freshman RaeQuan Battle played 20 minutes against the Bruins (15-11, 8-5 Pac-12), the first time he’s played that long since his surprise start against Colorado. Against Washington State and USC, he had been on the court for a combined nine minutes.
Sophomore guards Jamal Bey and Elijah Hardy have also seen their playing time fluctuate, while redshirt freshman Nate Roberts has been unused and played 16 minutes in the past three weeks.
“I think it’s just hard,” Hopkins said. “Like sometimes when you have certain guys in there you might not be a good offensive team, but you’re gonna be a good defensive team. When you have a good defensive team it might not be your best offensive team so you’re trying to put it together with balance.”
The only players who haven’t seen consistent change in their minutes are star freshman Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, who are always in the high 20s to low 30s, though the latter has moved to the bench and seen his production go up over the last four games.
It all goes to show that Hopkins is still looking for answers and set rotations to maximize the talent on this team. Stewart and McDaniels combined for 30 points against UCLA, and were the only two players who had a positive plus-minus.
“In tonight's game, I thought we played some more bodies but it actually helped us,” Hopkins said. “I thought it got us the lead, it got us up to 12. And then late, the same guys got the same shots they just didn’t make them.”
Whether or not they made them, Washington still doesn’t have it’s rotation figured out. And with just five games left before the Pac-12 tournament, in which a win is feasibly the only chance it will make the dance, time is running out.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
