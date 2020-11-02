Defensive Preview: Predicting the defensive starters after a fall camp like no other

This fall was largely hidden from the eyes of the public. In fact, other than a couple of 20-minute sessions Friday mornings and some stray Instagram posts, the media had absolutely no access to what was happening on the practice field during Jimmy Lake’s first fall as head coach of the Huskies.
Following an offseason of attrition that included the losses of defensive stalwarts Joe Tryon, Levi Onzuwurike, and Myles Bryant, the Huskies enter 2020 with some question marks hovering over important positions on the depth chart.
With just over a week remaining before Washington's opener against California on Nov. 7, the time has come to start speculating about this season’s starters on defense and special teams. Without further ado, here are some best bets for who shall be protecting the turf on Montlake this season.
Defensive Line:
This is perhaps one of the most intriguing units across all of the UW roster. With Onzuwurike and Tryon opting out in favor of the 2021 NFL draft, defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe has some holes to fill in the trenches.
Expect big things from sophomore tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa, to start. After redshirting his freshman year, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Californian played in all 12 regular season games last year and recorded 23 total tackles, including a sack.
All fall long, though, Letuligasenoa’s coaches have been raving about the strides he’s made in stepping up as a big-time producer. Look for him to own the middle as a top-two lineman in 2020.
Lining up next to Letuligasenoa seems likely to be Josiah Bronson. The sixth-year senior spent his summer pulling Ford F-150s and midsize sedans, and now he’s poised to play a colossal role anchoring the defensive front as an emotional and physical leader.
Behind those two, though, the rotation gets a little muddled. Malloe has referred to sophomore Sam Taimani as Letuligasenoa’s “twin,” and he should have a big impact up front. Meanwhile, redshirt-freshman Jacob Bandes has drawn praise from both coaches and fellow players for making long strides during the offseason.
With Tryon’s departure on the edge, Ryan Bowman is now the Huskies’ leading returner in sacks. The fifth-year man — after putting on some serious muscle weight this offseason — can play anywhere on the line but may be the most disruptive as a starter off the edge.
True freshman Sav’ell Smalls has also shown flashes of immense potential all fall long as an exciting prospect. On the slightly more experienced side of things, sophomore edge Laiatu Latu has been deemed “ahead of” where Tryon was as a sophomore.
Those two, alongside sophomore Zion Tupuola-Fetui and redshirt-freshman Bralen Trice, should receive most of the minutes rushing the passer for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski in 2020.
Linebackers:
Behind the big men up front, the Huskies’ linebacker corps are a little more settled thanks to a pair of industrious sophomores. Edefuan Ulofoshio, whose film-room commitment and tenacity has received high praise throughout camp, should be the de facto leader after a breakout second half of the 2019 season.
Alongside Ulofoshio will likely be fellow sophomore Jackson Sirmon. Together, the two should make a huge impact on opposing offenses throughout the course of a shortened 2020 season.
More sophomores round out the latter half of the linebacker depth chart. MJ Tafisi — who spent much of 2019 sidelined with an injury — will likely get a solid dosage of minutes after playing in Washington’s first seven games last season.
Redshirt freshman Alphonzo Tuputala looks like another contributor in a wide-ranging rotation of linebackers. He, alongside fellow redshirt-freshmen Daniel Heimuli and Josh Calvert, could play large roles in supporting Ulofoshio and Sirmon throughout the course of the season.
Defensive Backs:
The UW secondary has been the strength of its roster since Lake’s arrival, and 2020 is no different. The Huskies have a barrage of talented defensive backs — both young and experienced — to lead the defense into the new season.
While a large variety of players should crack a deep rotation, it’s safe to assume that everything revolves around senior nickel Elijah Molden. Already on several preseason watch lists following a breakout 2019 season, his production last season speaks for itself.
There’s really no drop-off after Molden on the depth chart. Fellow senior Keith Taylor should anchor the cornerback position as a tough matchup for any opposing wide receiver. Meanwhile, on the other side of the field, sophomore Trent McDuffie aims to follow up the second-team Freshman All-American season he had in 2019 with an even more impressive 2020.
Behind him, fellow sophomore Dom Hampton has gotten some attention in camp and should play a big role in this season’s defense.
At safety, another sophomore has an opportunity to cement himself as an All-Pac-12 force. Kyler Gordon was an All-conference honorable mention last season, and there’s no reason to expect him to do anything but improve this year. But with sophomore Asa Turner turning a lot of heads in camp, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a committee approach for Kwiatkowski’s unit.
The secondary doesn’t show any sign of slowing down in the next few years — add Cameron Williams to the list of impressive sophomores who will make a big impact in 2020. He’ll likely line up as the starter at safety for most of the year.
Of course, with sophomore Julius Irvin also making waves this fall, Williams’ starting role isn’t locked down as the season kicks off.
Special Teams:
Unlike the defense, there’s not a lot of change on the special teams unit. Expect junior place kicker Peyton Henry to continue improving and put forward a dominant campaign in 2020. However, Sophomore Tim Horn seems likely to continue handling kickoff duty.
There will be some changes at punter, though, as Washington welcomes junior college transfer Triston Brown to compete with redshirt senior Race Porter. Both punters could be involved for their variety of styles.
Meanwhile at long-snapper, true freshman Jaden Green has been deemed one of the best at his position by special teams coordinator Bob Gregory, while Porter will handle holding duties.
In the return game, the departure of Aaron Fuller means some new hands will be needed.
Gordon and McDuffie are some names that have been mentioned by coach Lake as possible punt returners, while redshirt senior running back Sean McGrew will probably line up for kickoff returns again this year.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.