Gruver shines in Albuquerque while the Husky Classic wraps up in Seattle

While day two of the Husky Classic featured a number of impressive performances, the most notable showing from a Washington athlete did not come from within the Dempsey Indoor, nor the state of Washington for that matter. Senior Olivia Gruver managed to steal the show all the way from Albuquerque, New Mexico by setting the school record in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 15 feet, 5 inches, the second highest mark in collegiate history.
Gruver, who is one of several Huskies that made the trip to Albuquerque to compete in the USATF Indoor Championships, has now recorded three of the NCAA’s top five all time performances in the event. Earlier in the year, Maurica Powell, director of track and field, praised Gruver’s ability as well as the impact she’s had on her teammates.
“She’s really kind of elevated expectations for our whole group,” Powell said. “I think what stands out about her is she’s a really fierce competitor and she’s intense in competition, but she’s also loose enough to embrace the moment and enjoy what’s happening.”
Of the athletes competing in the Husky Classic, junior Parker Kennedy and freshman Ollie Thorner, who are both heptathletes, started the day with PRs in the men’s long jump, while senior Lyndsey Lopes matched her personal best in the women’s. Thorner, who took third in last year’s England U20 Combined Events Championships, pointed out that Saturday’s meet was all about improvement.
“Today has been a learning day,” Thorner said. “My first two long jump meets have been pretty poor, but I’ve been trying some new things with our coach and it’s coming together, so I’m getting there.”
Thorner also mentioned that the main purpose of meets without a heptathlon, like the Husky Classic, is to break down events and find little things to work on and refine.
“Hepts are my main thing, so we are just prepping and getting confident in our weaker events,” Thorner said. “All of these meets, I do the events where I need to figure stuff out, then try to build on them.”
Another prominent moment of day two came in the women’s one-mile run, when sophomore Anna Gibson finished third in her heat with a 4:49.78, marking the first time she had competed in the event since high school. Moreover, in the waning moments of the Husky Classic, Chase Smith finished first in the men’s pole vault with a season-best 17 feet, 11 inch clearance. Smith, who returned from New Mexico this morning, moves up to No. 11 in the NCAA rankings on the season.
The UW Track and Field team will compete again at the Dempsey Indoor next Friday, Feb. 21, at the Last Chance College Elite Meet.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.