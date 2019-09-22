You are the owner of this article.
Weekend in review: football rolls on the road, volleyball sweeps home-and-home

Weekend in review: football rolls on the road, volleyball sweeps home-and-home

Ella Mae Powell high fives her teammates before Washington’s win over Wisconsin at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sept. 21, 2019.

In perhaps its best weekend of the fall season so far, UW Athletics was dominant on the road in football, in a rare three-day home-and-home in volleyball, and in a perfect start to Pac-12 play in men's soccer. 

Football: A pounding in Provo

The Huskies have rebounded strongly after falling to Cal two weeks ago, with back-to-back dominating wins. This past Saturday, the No. 17 Washington football team led from start to finish against BYU in its first road test of the season in Provo, Utah. 

Without starting tailback Salvon Ahmed, Sean McGrew led the Dawgs on the ground with 18 carries for 110 yards, both career highs for the junior. 

After getting outscored in the third quarter 27-3 in their last two games against Cal and Hawai'i, the Huskies may have put together their best quarter of the season in the third against the Cougars, scoring 21 unanswered points to begin the frame. Washington will move on next week to take on No. 21 USC back in Seattle this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. 

Week 4: Washington vs. BYU

Volleyball: Huskies prove to be the better UW

Playing in its first nonconference home-and-home since 1990, the No. 10 Washington volleyball team first beat No. 9 Wisconsin on the road in Madison 3-1, before coming back home to Seattle and sweeping the Badgers in front of a big crowd. 

In the latter game, the UW managed to avoid Wisconsin's block almost completely throughout the game, with the Badgers only recording one block in the entire match. 

Men's soccer: Dawgs cruise to 2-0 Pac-12 start

In its first home game in nearly three weeks, and in their Pac-12 opener, the Huskies were able to shut out San Diego State and win in a rainy contest, 2-0. 

In their next game on Sunday, the No. 12 Dawgs dismantled the UCLA defense to the tune of five goals. Lucas Meek scored in the first 30 seconds for the UW, and Washington never looked back, scoring two more in the first half and then firmly putting it out of reach in the second. 

Additionally, the Bruins did not manage a single shot until late in the second half, with the defense pitching another shutout in a win. 

Women's soccer: Dawgs shut out Cal Poly in SLO

Kennedy Smith gave Washington the lead in the 18th minute against Cal Poly, and the Huskies kept their foot on the gas, scoring three more times in the first half en route to a 5-0 win.

Cross country: UW continues season in Boston, Indiana

The UW cross country team split up over the weekend, with the men going to Boston and the women heading to Terre Haute, Ind. On the men's side, junior Talon Hull finished in third, while freshman Melany Smart led the women with a fifth-place finish in her first collegiate race.

Reach the Daily Sports Staff at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @UWDailySports

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.

