Weekend in review: football rolls on the road, volleyball sweeps home-and-home

In perhaps its best weekend of the fall season so far, UW Athletics was dominant on the road in football, in a rare three-day home-and-home in volleyball, and in a perfect start to Pac-12 play in men's soccer.
Football: A pounding in Provo
The Huskies have rebounded strongly after falling to Cal two weeks ago, with back-to-back dominating wins. This past Saturday, the No. 17 Washington football team led from start to finish against BYU in its first road test of the season in Provo, Utah.
Without starting tailback Salvon Ahmed, Sean McGrew led the Dawgs on the ground with 18 carries for 110 yards, both career highs for the junior.
After getting outscored in the third quarter 27-3 in their last two games against Cal and Hawai'i, the Huskies may have put together their best quarter of the season in the third against the Cougars, scoring 21 unanswered points to begin the frame. Washington will move on next week to take on No. 21 USC back in Seattle this Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
1 of 19
The Huskies warm up in the shadow of Cascade Mountain.
Lydia Ely
Jacob Eason scans the field early in the first quarter. UW went on to beat BYU 45-19.
Lydia Ely
Harry the Husky hypes up the Washington section during Saturday's game. This was UW's first road game of the season, as well as the first time they visited Provo, Utah since 2010.
Lydia Ely
UW fans travelled roughly 875 miles from Seattle to get to the game at BYU.
Lydia Ely
Jacob Eason looks downfield for a pass. He threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the Saturday afternoon game.
Lydia Ely
Outside linebacker Joe Tryon rushes the quarterback. Tryon was ejected for targeting on the first play of the second half.
Lydia Ely
Defensive back Alex Cook lines up as BYU kicks off.
Lydia Ely
A BYU fan reacts to the Huskies' first touchdown.
Lydia Ely
Myles Bryant celebrates Brandon Wellington's fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first quarter of Washington's win over BYU.
Lydia Ely
The Huskies line up on defense in a 45-19 win on Sept. 21, 2019.
Lydia Ely
Myles Bryant and Keith Taylor take down BYU tight end Matt Bushman in UW's 45-19 victory on Sept. 21, 2019.
Lydia Ely
Ryan Bowman reaches up to block BYU's field goal in Saturday's 45-19 Husky victory on Sept. 21, 2019.
Lydia Ely
Aaron Fuller ended the game with eight catches, 91 yards, and one touchdown in Washington's 45-19 win over BYU on Sept. 21, 2019.
Lydia Ely
Washington players celebrate Senior Andre Baccellia's touchdown in the third quarter of Washington's 45-19 win over BYU on Sept. 21, 2019.
Lydia Ely
Laiatu Latu rushes the quarterback in Washington's 45-19 victory over BYU on Sept. 21, 2019.
Lydia Ely
Andre Baccellia runs to the endzone. He finished the game with four catches, 72 yards, and one touchdown.
Lydia Ely
Wide receiver Aaron Fuller celebrates the first punt-return touchdown of his career in Washington's 45-19 victory over BYU on Sept. 21, 2019.
Lydia Ely
Wide receiver Aaron Fuller on the UW's first punt-return touchdown since 2017 in Washington's 45-19 victory over BYU on Sept. 21, 2019.
Lydia Ely
A Washington player stretches between plays during Washington's 45-19 victory over BYU on Sept. 21, 2019.
Lydia Ely
Volleyball: Huskies prove to be the better UW
Playing in its first nonconference home-and-home since 1990, the No. 10 Washington volleyball team first beat No. 9 Wisconsin on the road in Madison 3-1, before coming back home to Seattle and sweeping the Badgers in front of a big crowd.
In the latter game, the UW managed to avoid Wisconsin's block almost completely throughout the game, with the Badgers only recording one block in the entire match.
Men's soccer: Dawgs cruise to 2-0 Pac-12 start
In its first home game in nearly three weeks, and in their Pac-12 opener, the Huskies were able to shut out San Diego State and win in a rainy contest, 2-0.
In their next game on Sunday, the No. 12 Dawgs dismantled the UCLA defense to the tune of five goals. Lucas Meek scored in the first 30 seconds for the UW, and Washington never looked back, scoring two more in the first half and then firmly putting it out of reach in the second.
Additionally, the Bruins did not manage a single shot until late in the second half, with the defense pitching another shutout in a win.
Women's soccer: Dawgs shut out Cal Poly in SLO
Kennedy Smith gave Washington the lead in the 18th minute against Cal Poly, and the Huskies kept their foot on the gas, scoring three more times in the first half en route to a 5-0 win.
Cross country: UW continues season in Boston, Indiana
The UW cross country team split up over the weekend, with the men going to Boston and the women heading to Terre Haute, Ind. On the men's side, junior Talon Hull finished in third, while freshman Melany Smart led the women with a fifth-place finish in her first collegiate race.
