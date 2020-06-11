Emanuels drafted in fifth round by Oakland

Junior pitcher Stevie Emanuels was the only Washington baseball player to hear his name called in the shortened 2020 MLB Draft when he was selected in the fifth round with the 157th pick by the Oakland A’s on June 11.
The Bellevue native was productive during all three of his years on Montlake, making 34 appearances as a freshman in Washington’s historic run to the College World Series and 31 as a sophomore, almost all out of the bullpen.
But Emanuels broke out moving into the starting rotation in 2020 as a junior. In four appearances, all starts, he had a 3-1 record with a 0.79 ERA. In 22 ⅔ innings pitched, the lanky right-hander struck out 38 against just nine walks, allowed only two earned runs, and held opponents to a .205 batting average.
Emanuels is the highest pitcher selected from Washington since Jeff Brigham was picked by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round. He’s the third UW player selected by Oakland in the past four years, with the most recent being Joe DeMers in 2018.
However, the junior wasn’t the only UW associated player selected in the draft. Washington commit Dylan MacLean, a left-handed pitcher out of Central Catholic High School in Portland, went to the Texas Rangers in the fourth round with the 115th pick.
