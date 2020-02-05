‘I’m just glad I get another year here’: Flores embracing last season as UW catcher

Like many UW students from California, Morganne Flores misses one thing in particular from home.
“In-N-Out for sure,” Flores said. “In-N-Out doesn’t even compare.”
Although the redshirt senior is still rooted in Californian pride, Flores has created a culture of her own with coaches and players of the Washington softball team. Her relationship with the Washington coaching staff began when she was recruited as a freshman at Mater Dei High School. Eight years later, she has blossomed into a leader for the Huskies and earned the nickname of “Venmo” by assistant coach J.T. D’Amico.
“J.T. calls me ‘Venmo’, like the app, Venmo,” Flores said. “He’ll always call me that like, ‘get the Mo’, ‘MoFlo’, ‘Venmo’. I think I like ‘MoFlo’ the best. It’s just kind of a joke we always have like when I hit a home run the team will always be like, ‘Venmo!’”
Since arriving on Montlake, Flores has had an instant impact and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. As a sophomore, she led the conference with 74 RBIs, setting herself up for an exciting junior year.
It just had to wait.
During preseason practice in 2018, Flores tore her ACL sliding into second base and was forced to miss the entire season. In a bounce-back redshirt junior campaign last season, Flores hit 23 home runs and was named an NFCA second-team All-American.
Now the UW softball team is looking to Flores to duplicate her success from a year ago.
“I don’t think you can try to hit over 20 home runs,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “That’s uncontrollable. I think for her, she’s gonna be as good as she lets herself be and as good as everybody else is around her. She’s just such a hard worker.”
As she prepares for her final season in a Huskies uniform, Flores is beginning to think back on what has been a long career at the UW.
“It’s bittersweet,” Flores said. “It’s kind of hitting me now that we’re actually starting to get into our games, but I’m just glad I get another year here.”
Last week, she was named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, but that doesn’t change anything for her.
“It’s always nice to be on those things, but that’s something I don’t really focus on,” Flores said. “I focus on the team and our team chemistry. How you impact the others on your team is way more meaningful than any stat or an All-American award. That’s what I really pride myself in.”
Even after this season is through, Flores doesn’t plan to leave the program any time soon. She began a master’s in education at the UW this fall, and will finish her two-year program next year while also spending her time as a graduate assistant for the softball team.
“Getting an extra year in this program I think is a blessing,” Flores said. “Even to get here, to stay the sixth year, I learn something new every single year. Physically, but mentally too, that’s why I’m so blessed to be a part of this program.”
A lengthened college career has given Flores a unique chance to bond with teammates such as her roommate, and fellow Californian, Sis Bates.
Bates and Flores, who sat first and second in the batting order last season, have consistently delivered at the plate for the Huskies. Bates scored 60 runs and Flores knocked in 61 to lead Washington to a third-place finish at the World Series. This year, the duo hopes to guide a UW team, which welcomes unmatched freshmen talent and a preseason No. 1 ranking, to a national championship after three years of coming up short.
Bates plans to follow Flores’ lead and the same grad program that Flores began this fall, in addition to being a graduate assistant.
“This is going to be our second year being roommates,” Bates said. “We're just really excited for our relationship to grow in a different way and learn how to coach next year. We’re just learning how to compete to the best of our abilities right now, so just going through this journey together has just been amazing with her.”
Meanwhile, Flores is looking to ride that chemistry with Bates all the way to a national title in 2020.
“There’s a lot of new people and a lot of strong personalities this year,” Flores said. “I think that all together we have the best team chemistry of any team that I’ve been a part of. It’s gonna be really cool to watch us compete on the field finally.”
Flores has built her network here, has her friends here, and has her future here in Seattle. But she’ll still get to go home as the Huskies play 13 games in southern California this year. Being close to home will be fun for the senior, whose family attends all her games in the region.
And it will give her that many more chances to visit In-N-Out.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
