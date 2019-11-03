Instant recap: Huskies respond to first home loss with sweep against UCLA

Everything seemed to go right for the No. 12 Washington volleyball team on Sunday afternoon as it swept No. 25 UCLA (25-14, 25-14, 25-23).
The serve-receive problems of Friday night’s loss to USC were gone as the Huskies sided out at 78% in the first set. Washington also had four blocks in that set alone and hit .387, a strong start to the match.
The Huskies didn’t slow down in the second set, adding three more blocks and hitting .393. In the first two sets they aced UCLA twice. They also held the Bruins in the negatives in the second set, UCLA killing seven balls and making nine attack errors.
Sophomore Shannon Crenshaw continued the stellar play that was the highlight of the USC match, with 10 kills hitting .474, and adding two blocks. Washington’s offensive powerhouses Kara Bajema and Sam Drechsel added two aces apiece on top of 11 kills for Bajema and 10 for Drechsel.
Junior middle blocker Lauren Sanders came up big on the block with five total blocks, including two solo. Senior Avie Niece also added five total blocks for the Huskies.
The third set didn’t go by quite so fast as the first two, with the Bruins making it above 14 points for the first time. They fought off two match points, making it 24-23, before the Huskies managed to get the win.
Washington heads to the Oregon schools next week, playing Oregon on Thursday and Oregon State on Sunday.
