Creating their own luck: Washington wants more consistency in the mountains

After dropping two contests in Pac-12 play in which it held a double-digit lead, the Washington men’s basketball team is looking to finish those games against high-quality competition.
The most recent was a 64-61 loss to No. 12 Oregon in which the Huskies (12-7, 2-4 Pac-12) once held a 16-point lead. After another heartbreaking three-pointer, this time from Payton Pritchard, the Huskies aren’t blaming outside forces for their late game struggles.
“You gotta create your own luck,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “At the end of the day, we just gotta keep working, we’re close … losing is not acceptable for what we do. You know, we’re close.”
In his midweek press conference, Hopkins revealed that opposing conference teams were shooting 72% from the field and 8-for-11 from three-point land against the Huskies in the final five minutes of their six conference games thus far. Those numbers, along with late turnovers and struggling with late-game execution, are contributing to the UW’s tough Pac-12 season.
“We gotta control our own destiny,” Hopkins said. “I talked to the guys about reversal of fortune, and how do we reverse that. It’s our choice, No. 1. We’ve got to be better. Those numbers in the last five minutes have to be better, or we will keep losing those games.”
With 12 games remaining in conference, the UW needs to start winning its close games in conference if it wants any chance of making the NCAA tournament and competing for the national championship that both Hopkins and forward Isaiah Stewart says it is capable of.
“We all have to do a little bit more, we all have to do a little bit better,” Hopkins said. “We gotta be a little bit tougher, we have to be a little bit grittier, we have to be more aware, especially at the end of games.”
Looking to put together a full 40 minutes, Hopkins compared to his squad to running a mile race, with the first three-quarters of the race run at good split times and the last quarter run “three seconds under.” With new playmakers set to contribute in big ways, including freshman guard Marcus Tsohonis, who played over 60 minutes this past weekend after playing just over 20 before, the Huskies will need consistent play from everyone if they want to make a run in the Pac-12.
“There was glimpses of us going hard and playing together,” Tsohonis said. “We just have to do it for the whole game.”
The Huskies open up the weekend with a 5 p.m. tip against Utah on Thursday, then take on Colorado on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
