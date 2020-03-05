Scouting Arizona State: Martin, forcing turnovers, and more to watch for in Tempe

With the Washington men’s basketball team limping towards the end of the Pac-12 season, the UW heads to the desert, making their first stop in Tempe to take on third place Arizona State. The Sun Devils beat the Huskies by just five back on Feb. 1 in Hec Edmundson Pavilion, but needs wins against the Washington schools this weekend to have a shot at the No. 1 seed for the Pac-12 Tournament and to keep its March Madness hopes alive.
Last time out
Entering last weekend, Arizona State seemed like it was in pole position to win the Pac-12 regular season title on its own terms. Sitting at 10-4 in conference play with just four games to play, the Sun Devils (19-10, 10-6 Pac-12) were just in front of Oregon for first place. But a disastrous weekend that started with a three-point loss to current Pac-12 front runners UCLA put them back within reach.
Arriving at the Galen Center, Arizona State needed a win to get back on track against USC. But the Trojans blitzed the normally dependable Sun Devil defense in the first half, dropping 41 points, and then cuffed Arizona State after the break. USC held it to just 25 points and 2-of-15 shooting from three to secure a 71-61 upset for the Trojans. The loss also allowed UCLA and Oregon to overtake ASU in the standings for sole control of first place in the Pac-12.
Junior Remy Martin and redshirt senior Rob Edwards were the only players in double digits for the Sun Devils. The former’s 22 points were more than a third of the total points scored. Arizona State was also outrebounded by 10 and shot a dismal 24% from three-point range, well below its season average of 32.5%.
Projected lineups
G - Remy Martin, 6-foot, 170 pounds, junior
G - Rob Edwards, 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, redshirt senior
F - Mickey Mitchell, 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, senior
F - Kimani Lawrence, 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, junior
F - Romello White, 6-foot-8. 235 pounds, junior
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley has rolled with the same lineup for most of the Pac-12 season, and offensively, it starts and stops with Martin. The junior is averaging 19.6 points per game, second best in the Pac-12. He also shoots 35% from three and leads the Sun Devils with 115 assists. He’s the only player to start all 29 of Arizona State’s games.
Edwards is the other primary offensive option in the starting lineup. Averaging 11.3 points per game, he is their most consistent deep threat, with a team high 67 made threes on 36.8% shooting. White is the main post presence for ASU. His 255 rebounds leads the Sun Devils by more than 150, and his 9.1 boards per game leads the conference. Both dropped 18 on the Huskies when they played in February.
Lawrence and Mitchell play the least minutes of the starters but add length down low. Both were part of the rotation of bigs Hurley threw at Isaiah Stewart last time the two teams played, along with bench bigs Taeshon Cherry and Khalid Thomas. The four combined for 14 fouls and 12 free throws for Stewart.
There is one last player to talk about though, as ASU possesses what may be the best bench scorer in the league in Alonzo Verge Jr. The junior averages 14.2 points per game, the second highest scorer on the team, and torched the Huskies for 18 in February.
Outlook
KenPom currently has ASU and the UW as its 59th and 60th best teams in the country, both just barely qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. While it's fairly safe to assume Washington’s only path to March Madness is to win the Pac-12 Tournament next week, Arizona State still has a chance to receive an at-large bid, but needs to avoid bad losses. KenPom projects the Sun Devils to win, 72-68.
One of the main things to watch will once again be turnovers, as ASU forces them on 22% of its opponents offensive possessions. Leading them on defense is once again Martin, who is fifth in the conference in steals with 46 this season, and the Sun Devils lead the conference with 7.9 steals per game. Washington in the meantime gives the ball away on 21% of its possessions. It is worth noting that ASU forced 19 turnovers against USC and still lost by 10.
Arizona State has been dominant in the Pac-12 this season, but Washington gets them in the midst of an uncharacteristic stumble. And if the Huskies want to build momentum before heading to Las Vegas, Tempe could well be the place to start.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
