Five things about Washington’s offense we might have learned from spring practices

With the Washington football game’s Spring Game scheduled for April 25, we’re just a few days away from what should have been the end of spring practices. But with COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of all spring sport activities, fans have been left to wonder what the team will look like in head coach Jimmy Lake’s first season at the helm.
Here are five questions about the offense spring practices might have answered. For five questions about the defense and special teams, click here.
How does the unit respond to a revamped staff?
While turnover may be a fact of college football life, less common is it for a program to undergo an utter somersault in leadership.
After Chris Petersen and Bush Hamdan’s offense sputtered down the stretch to end 2019, the Huskies have handed the keys to first-time head coach Jimmy Lake and newly-appointed offensive coordinator John Donovan for revival.
Although the team has been able to conduct virtual meetings online, they’ve yet to meet on the field together, so it’s difficult to calculate how cohesive they will be under brand-new leadership.
Before an unremarkable turn as Penn State’s offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2015, Donovan and his bruising offenses had success orchestrating punishing rushing attacks, most notably molding running back Zac Stacy into a 2013 draft pick during his days in Vanderbilt.
From 2016 until this year, he spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, first as an offensive quality coach and then becoming the running backs coach, elevating Leonard Fournette into the formidable runner he was projected to be coming out of college. The Huskies would love to see this sort of result from their own running game.
Without spring practice, however, it remains to be seen what sort of benefit Donovan may be to UW runners, like sophomore Richard Newton, who recently splashed onto the scene, or seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant.
With Nick Harris, Trey Adams, and Jared Hilbers gone, what will the offensive line look like?
Of course, Newton and the rest of the running backs won’t pick up a yard without a sturdy offensive line. Will the remaining unit flounder without the stalwart leadership of its draft-bound veterans?
The Huskies have veterans at three spots on the line and will benefit mightily should junior guard Jaxson Kirkland stay healthy as an anchor on the right side.
Meanwhile, junior tackle Henry Bainivalu and senior guard Luke Wattenberg have proven experience, and sophomore center Matteo Mele practiced behind Harris all last year. But he and others still have much to learn about meaningful Pac-12 play, not to mention Michigan on opening weekend.
At this point, more importantly, fans have no evidence yet of the cohesive functionality of their offensive shield under the command of a new coordinator.
Without spring practices, little can be shown for how the corps of immense individual talent can work together without Harris, Adams, and Hilbers all while studying a completely new scheme. Fans might have got a sneak peak at what the line might look like during the 15 spring practices. Now, they’ll have to wait.
Which playmakers will step up?
While the spots in the trenches remain at least somewhat determined, Rainier-sized question marks loom over the position players. Aside from the glaring hole at quarterback, the offense lost its leading running back and top two receiving options after the 2019 season.
One of the prospects that had Huskies fans anxiously gripping the chain-link fence around the spring practice field was Newton’s performance. After a memorable finish to 2019 in the Las Vegas Bowl, and with Salvon Ahmed entering the draft later this week, the sophomore tailback could be in line for a pivotal role in the offense.
Beyond that, spectators can’t surmise much in terms of the offense heading into 2020. Junior receiver Terrell Bynum could assert himself as the team’s number one target after a breakout 2019 campaign, while junior tight end Cade Otton will need to step up and replace Hunter Bryant, Washington’s leading receiver from last season.
At wide receiver, the Huskies have a few potential playmakers who could have emerged this spring. Junior Ty Jones, for instance, missed nearly all of last season due to an injury, failing to haul in a single reception. But in 14 games during the 2018 season, he racked up 491 yards and six touchdowns. Look for him to line up in the slot in 2020.
Meanwhile, on the outside, two sophomores had a lot to show this April. Puka Nacua might be ready for a breakout year after a promising freshman season in 2019, in which he caught two touchdowns. On the other side, 6-foot-3 Marquis Spiker might have an impact after some limited playing time last season.
Players like Nacua and Spiker, not to mention a growing pack of other Huskies, hungry for playing time, typically try to take advantage of April to show their team what they can do. This year, that may not happen until close to the season-opener.
Are there any newcomers fans can look forward to seeing on the field?
More excitement around this time of year materializes in the form of a bright new freshmen, a young player with a promising UW career stretching gloriously through the imagination of eager Husky fans. Not to kick a dead horse, but that just isn’t going to happen this spring.
Still, what’s the harm in pondering? Like any other year, the Huskies have a ripe batch of freshmen and sophomores ready to shine at Husky Stadium. Redshirt freshman Cameron Davis, for example, could be primed to come in and have the kind of impact Newton had last year. He appeared in two games for Washington last season, scoring a touchdown in the Las Vegas Bowl that was called back due to holding.
At this point, it’s difficult to speculate anything based on a name and a recruiting profile. Unheralded freshmen, like tight ends Mason West and Mark Redman, or redshirt freshman wide receiver Taj Davis, will hope to earn their spots in the new offense. Freshman offensive linemen Myles Murao, Gaard Memmelaar, and Geirean Hatchett were also supposed to enroll for spring football, allowing fans to get an early look at them.
And, of course, a few shadowy candidates look to snatch the title of starting quarterback.
Who is playing quarterback?
That brings us to the final point. For the first time since 2015, someone not named Jake could potentially be taking snaps this fall, and April was supposed to be the month for introductions.
Surely, even the most attentive Husky fan won’t know the name of Jesse Martineau, a local sophomore from Mountlake Terrace who joined the team this winter. Perhaps more will recognize Dylan Morris, the redshirt freshman from Graham-Kapowsin, or Ethan Garbers, a true freshman bringing a prolific high school career in Newport Beach, California, north with him to Seattle.
Or Maybe — and, as we round this blind corner, perhaps most likely — it will be another Jake. Sophomore Jacob Sirmon is the only candidate who has successfully thrown a football in a Husky uniform.
At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Sirmon bears the strongest resemblance to the Huskies’ last quarterback. He’s also 2-for-3 with 19 yards in Division I play, which, mathematically speaking, gives him infinitely more experience than the rest of the competing group.
Regardless of how anyone feels about last year’s quarterback performance, at least people knew what to expect. It’s difficult to replace 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns, let alone with players as inexperienced as those currently holding down the Huskies’ roster spot.
Sure, we could analyze high school performances and height and weight. Truly, though, the only thing that’s clear about this year’s crop is that nobody aside from the players themselves and hopefully the coaches really knows anything about how these guys will perform under the bright lights of Husky Stadium.
As much as we’d love to draw a circle around the young kid with the best spring performance, it’s just not possible at this juncture. So, all one can do now is ask, “Who will stand under center for Washington against Michigan?”
Reach reporter Nicholas Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
