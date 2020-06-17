UW lands graduate transfer quarterback Kevin Thomson

The Washington football team announced what may be its most dramatic transfer signing since Jacob Eason on Wednesday. After a prolific career at Sacramento State, graduate transfer quarterback Kevin Thomson will return to play football in his home state for the first time in six-and-a-half years, signing with the Huskies for his final year of eligibility.
Thomson spent his early playing days under center at Auburn Riverside High School. Over six years ago, in winter 2014, he joined his first college football roster, officially signing with UNLV.
But after a redshirt freshman year, he underwent Tommy John surgery as a sophomore, knocking him out of football for two years.
Then, in a revitalizing turn of events, Thomson transferred to Sacramento State in 2016. Having missed two years due to injury, he finally saw his first Division-I action as a starter in 2017, four years after his first college commitment.
The Huskies are hoping the Washington native carries his production with him from Sacramento. In three years with the Hornets, Thomson threw 52 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, tossing 6,424 yards in the process.
Perhaps more intriguingly, Thomson, the 2019 Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, added 619 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground last season. His dual-threat ability adds a unique element to the Huskies’ quarterback room.
Thomson, who turns 25 three days before the Huskies’ scheduled opener against Michigan, adds to the summer’s suspense over the team’s wide-open starting quarterback job.
He’ll compete against freshman Ethan Garbers, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, and sophomore Jacob Sirmon for the opportunity to take snaps under center on Montlake.
(1) comment
I can't wait to see how he does! I hope we have football again.
