Flores named 2020 Johnny Bench Award winner for best collegiate softball catcher

Senior catcher Morganne Flores was named the College Softball Johnny Bench Award winner for 2020 on Thursday, becoming the first catcher in school history to earn the prestigious award.
In a shortened 2020 season, Flores put together yet another machine-like campaign, hitting above .300 for the fourth time in four years. She also started all 25 games, reaching base safely in 21 of them with six doubles and 12 walks. This year also marked the second consecutive year Flores recorded a perfect fielding percentage.
The Johnny Bench Award, dedicated to the most prolific catcher in collegiate softball each year, adds another piece of hardware to Flores’ crowded trophy shelf. An All-American in 2019, she’s earned All-Region nods in all four years she’s been active, including All-Freshman recognition in 2016.
Flores ranks fifth all-time in UW softball home runs with 48, and with 21 RBIs in 2020, she looked poised to move up from her ninth-place standing in the record books before the novel coronavirus pandemic slammed the door shut on the season.
Flores will be back for a sixth season in 2021, and it won’t be the first time she returns from an extended hiatus. After missing all of 2018 with an injury, Flores had a scorching hot campaign in 2019, setting career-highs in home runs (23), slugging percentage (.781), and batting average (.348).
