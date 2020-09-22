Experts at UW push forward with research in the fight against COVID-19

Even before the first case of COVID-19 in the United States, health experts were scrambling to help prepare the country for the virus. Researchers at the University of Washington have helped lead this charge, working on some exciting coronavirus research to help protect the public from infection.
Genome sequencing at UW helps track the spread of COVID-19
A promising way to track the spread of COVID-19 is through genome sequencing of the virus itself. In this process, a scientist analyzes the entire genetic sequence in a case of coronavirus to determine where the specific infection may have come from.
Researchers at the UW have been performing some of the highest-profile genome sequencing work in the entire country. After the first nationally confirmed coronavirus case was found in Snohomish County Jan. 20, experts sprang into action.
Upon comparing the genetic sequence of that first case and a case confirmed afterward in the same county Feb. 26, UW researchers found similarities, indicating the newer case had likely descended from the original.
This was monumental. Since the second case was found so long after the first, with seemingly no direct contact between the two individuals, researchers concluded that the virus had been spreading throughout the county unbeknownst to health officials for close to six weeks. Until this point, no cases had been found where the infection occurred inside the United States — previous domestic cases were contracted abroad.
Now, with over 4 million cases in the United States, tracking the virus is as difficult as it is important. A local group called the Greater Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network Study, (SCAN) which includes several health experts from the UW, is working to send tests out to homes throughout the city. With just a quick swab, individuals can contribute vital information for tracking the spread of COVID-19 in King County.
UW IHME provides groundbreaking coronavirus models
The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation is an independent research center at UW Medicine that measures the globe’s most pressing health issues.
Recently, a large portion of the institute’s resources have gone toward researching coronavirus; at one point almost 100 individuals were working on COVID-19.
The IHME began modeling the virus in February for UW Medicine, helping to plan for the expected surge in hospital activity. It then expanded its models to all of King and Snohomish Counties. Soon after, its efforts increased again to include the entire United States, along with many other countries.
Theo Voss, a professor of health metrics science and part of the IHME’s Global Burden of Disease research team, explained the unique opportunity the virus has offered the institute to serve the general public.
“We want to be as informative as we can for decision-making,” Voss said. “This was a fantastic opportunity to provide rapid up-to-date information where so many decisions had to be made, not just for affecting health, but affecting everything in society.”
The IHME capitalized on this opportunity. At one point, the institute was a major contributor to talking the White House out of a reduction in social distancing measures during a key period in April, according to Voss.
Unfortunately, the White House soon after reduced contact with the IHME and departed from many widely adopted prevention strategies. The United States has since experienced a dramatic uptick in coronavirus cases; the IHME model now projects over 230,000 deaths nationwide by Nov. 1. Voss highlighted the long-term danger the virus presents if not taken seriously by the entire population.
“It is still not looking good; this is a tricky disease,” Voss said. “If you give it just a little bit of leeway it will find its way back — it's a true survivor, this virus.”
Paul Yager is developing fast, accurate, and cheap COVID-19 tests for the home
Once Paul Yager, a UW bioengineering professor, was aware of a new highly infectious disease spreading in China, it didn’t take long for him to start seriously considering the potential of adapting his existing work to COVID-19.
Since 2011, Yager has been working to develop compact and price-effective screening tests that are highly portable and able to detect illnesses such as influenza or HIV. In January, Yager began the work of adapting his existing technology, called UbiNAAT, to COVID-19, in the hopes that he could assist with any future testing crisis.
Fast forward seven months and nearly 53 million reported tests in the United States later, and Yager is now at the stage of finalizing a working prototype. The Yager lab’s kit would feature a small device sent out to the homes of the public, into which untrained individuals could insert a nasal swab or saliva sample and wait less than 30 minutes for results to appear on their phone.
Yager is hoping to soon start large-scale production of the test kits. The pressure is on for easily accessible testing in time for the coming winter, which, Yager explained, will likely present new threats.
“This is a time where people are likely moving to congregate indoors, where the virus spreads more easily,” Yager said. “A period where people normally get respiratory infections such as the flu or common cold, combined with widespread COVID, is unpredictable and could be disastrous.”
When asked whether getting the virus under control in the United States is feasible without a serious increase in testing accessibility, Yager responded no and explained the reality around the current testing situation the United States faces.
“If it takes five to seven days to get tested, they have five to seven days where they don’t know if they should be quarantining and they will be spreading it to more people,” Yager said. “Getting the virus under control is absolutely doable. Masks will help, but the contact tracing that has to be done is a problem completely amenable to technological solutions if there is a will and the money — and there has to be both.”
The Center for an Informed Public tackles misinformation during the pandemic
In the face of widespread uncertainty (like a pandemic), society comes together in an attempt to collectively make sense of the problem. The Center for an Informed Public (CIP) is working to determine how a crisis like COVID-19 makes this process vulnerable to misinformation.
The CIP was recently awarded $200,000 in funding by the National Science Foundation for a proposal to better understand how various factors affect the spread of online misinformation about the pandemic.
The team plans to investigate how information moves through social media and jumps to other media platforms, focusing especially on the role of influencers in shaping the information flow.
The Center for an Informed Public formed just last year and has been a bastion against misinformation ever since. In its most recent newsletter, the CIP’s director, Jevin West, gave a valuable tip.
”If a news headline and social media post instigates an emotional reaction — especially of fear, anger or surprise — be wary,” West wrote in a concluding note. “It is a common strategy used by propagandists, opportunists and machine algorithms to manipulate behavior and perception.”
