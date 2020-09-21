Stranger (UW) things

If any future Husky was ever hesitant to commit to the UW, a campus tour would surely seal the deal. The campus is beautiful — and it's not just the staff and students who believe this. In 2018, the Matador Network named our campus the third most beautiful in the country, behind University of Virginia and St. Olaf College. However beautiful the campus may be, though, it is not without its quirks and mysteries.
It is hard to go a day at the UW without passing through Red Square. It is even harder to go an entire college career without a particularly rainy day transforming the trademark red bricks into the equivalent of Mario Kart banana peels (except instead of spinning out and falling behind in the race, you are on your butt, in the rain, and you’re going to be late for class).
Red Square’s beauty is undeniable — the neatly laid plaza is home to Suzzallo Library, the Broken Obelisk, and the three brick monoliths, and from its southeastern edge you can catch a glimpse of Drumheller spouting off in front of Mount Rainier. But if you look a little closer, its peculiarities peek right through.
First of all, Red Square is not a square. Honestly, “red” is even a bit of a stretch. Not only is the name misleading, it is also strongly associated with Moscow’s very own Red Square, a feature famous for serving as a stage for parades to showcase Soviet strength.
While “Red Square” is the name most commonly used in reference to the feature, it was not called such until student Cassandra Amesely campaigned to change it from the name “Suzzallo Quadrangle,” as an assignment for a class centered around propaganda, in the mid ‘70s.
Although it is unknown whether the intent was to connect to the other Red Square, student Grant Steppe says that “the Stalinist architecture and socialist murals make me doubt that Red Square’s name came from the color of the bricks.”
Red Square’s strangeness does not end there. The prevailing explanation as to why it’s so slippery in the rain is that Red Square was paved in brick to make assembling in protest on the slick, uneven terrain harder during the Vietnam War protests.
While this theory remains unfounded, it is a little suspicious that the area was bricked over in 1971, in the midst of the Vietnam War.
For new Huskies, Padelford sits just east of the Communications Building on Stevens Way and is host to a variety of different departments, including comparative history of ideas, American ethnic Studies, and mathematics. Each of the five stories is an awkward chain of disconnected towers and rectangles turned and connected at weird angles, complete with hallways that lead nowhere.
The irregularities of the layout have confused students for the better half a century, raising questions and conjuring conspiracy theories. It has been rumored that Padelford was modeled after a prison, although this conspiracy is noted often when the funky brutalist architecture on campus is brought up. (Haggett Hall has also speculated to have been designed by a prison architect.)
If this connection seems too intimate to be a meaningless coincidence, you might be more than a little paranoid, but you also might be interested to hear that this campus oddity is also rumored to be riot-proof to accommodate for the heated political climate in the 1960s. It makes sense that if Walker & McGough were really called to design this building due to their background in prison architecture, then one of the main motivations would be to use the physical building to reinforce the desired power structures — prisoner submissive to prison, student submissive to university.
Dr. Jeanette Bushnell, who attended the UW in the 1970s and now lectures part-time at the university, remembers that “right after it was built, Padelford’s design was recognized as impairing collection and movement of large numbers of people such as protesting students.”
She remains unsure if this makes the building riot-proof. The addition of administrative offices in Padelford after students occupied Gerberding, Bushnell said, “is why we surmised that it was designed the way it was.”
According to The Daily, this strange feature of our campus cannot be explained fully by its blueprints, and therefore the suspicion lives on.
There’s a lot of hype about Rainier Vista, Sylvan Grove, and The Quad’s cherry blossoms, but it is the debate inspired by the complex and sometimes sinister history of these less-prominent campus features that highlights the values and beliefs so strongly held by our student body.
Reach writer Hannah Krieg at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
