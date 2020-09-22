Rainier Vista: Always a generous welcome

Few spots on campus have the capacity to welcome both new and returning students to campus like Rainier Vista. The vast open space between the fountain and the light rail station on the southern edge of campus will be, for many, the catalyzing first point of contact on the long, uncertain journey ahead. For others, this park will represent the welcome return to some semblance of normalcy, though much of the normal we once knew has been erased.
This is an invitation to begin a journey here centered around the natural spaces which define the campus’ character. There is perhaps no better location to begin the conversation of belonging than at Rainier Vista.
On the surface, the park is everything the name claims to be: an unobstructed view of Mount Rainier. Yet the space represents so much more, for Huskies and for long-term Seattleites alike. It is a reminder that the Earth is both solid and in motion. There is a history here, and it is one which will define who we are and what we hope to become in the middle of such shifting tides.
The park was originally designed by John C. Olmsted (whose firm designed several other iconic Seattle parks worth visiting) to host the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition, which was held here in 1909. This was, in many ways, Seattle’s (and thereby the UW’s) entrance to the grand stage of the “Western” world. What was seen as a soggy logging town on the fringe of a new country became a center of international culture and commerce.
Of course, this place existed in its full beauty long before the Westernized eye of the Olmsted's generation ever came to see it. For the tribes of Lushootseed peoples indigenous to this region, the mountain this park showcases, which they call Takhoma, has been revered for centuries and is described in stories as being animated by an angry spirit which inhabits a "lake of fire" in the summit crater.
Though the mountain often hides in a shroud of clouds, safely out of mind 60 miles to the southeast of the vista, it is an inescapable regional god. Its sheer size and power is something that sits in the back of all our minds.
“Mount Rainier has not produced a significant eruption in the past 500 years,” says the United States Geological Survey’s “Natural Hazards” website. Yet it continues saying, “it is potentially the most dangerous volcano in the Cascade Range because of its great height, frequent earthquakes, active hydrothermal system, and extensive glacier mantle.”
With that in mind, this park, which takes the volcano’s name and frames the center of the UW campus, is also a reminder of the notion that humans are beautifully and hopelessly interwoven with the natural world while oftentimes casually disassociated from it. Whether you are standing by Drumheller Fountain at the top of the park, or hiding in the shade of the multitude of evergreens in either grove flanking the lawn, there is a peace to being part of something greater and much longer-standing than even the oldest book in Suzzallo Library.
This excerpt from the “Vision & Values” statement of the UW mirrors the reality felt when standing in the middle of the open grassy field bordered by groves of trees, facing the mountain in the distance: “The natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest envelops us. This is an important element of who we are, for this awe-inspiring place not only anchors us, it reaffirms our desire to effect positive change in the world around us.”
No matter what may be coming this year, spend a moment in this park to enjoy a reminder that this place is what it has always been.
Be well, and wander into the sunshine.
