Late-night noms in the U-District

Without the parents around comes a new kind of freedom: late-night eating. And let’s be honest, in high school we all romanticized getting french fries at 1 a.m. on a school night in college. Speaking from experience, this exhilarating new freedom is something worth indulging in. These are the go-to late night food spots on the Ave.
Thaiger Room
4228 University Way NE
Open for takeout until 12 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday
Though the food inspector’s rating may be suspicious, the late-night Thai food here does, in fact, exceed the freeze-dried pad thai your mom sent you in an over-zealous care package. I recommend trying the phad see ew or the panang curry with rice for a late night meal. Although it’s quite unlikely that you leave there spending less than $10, it’s likely you will leave with leftovers.
Memo’s
4743 University Way NE
Open 24 hours
Memo’s offers large portions of Mexican food for low prices and, most appealing, outlasts all the other restaurants on the Ave. When all else fails and it is no longer a late night, but instead an early morning, Memo’s is there to take you in. Memo’s is punk rock without trying to be punk rock — which is the most punk rock thing you can do. You go in there and there’s a general anarchist vibe. Want the aux? It’s yours. Want to openly drink a fifth while eating salsa? No problem. The vibe is non-judgmental and supportive of everyone, all the time. As an article in The Stranger aptly writes about the magic of Memo’s, “It was like discovering an aisle at QFC where everyone knows it's okay to be naked.” Though this joint might appear run-down during the day, after a couple drinks and the sunset, Memo’s is an epic place for late-night food, and it’s a necessity that every incoming freshman venture on over at least once during fall quarter.
Aladdin Falafel Corner
4541 University Way NE
Open until 2:00 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 3:30 Friday-Saturday, 1:30 Sunday
Aladdin’s offers scrumptious late-night gyros or, my personal favorite, Greek fries. Greek fries are fries combined with feta cheese sauce and herbs that will satisfy most late-night cravings. Although this may be another instance where the food inspector’s rating must be overlooked, the authentic vibe makes for a great place to go with friends late into the night and enjoy the environment Aladdin’s has to offer.
Earl’s on the Ave Delivery (Paul’s Italian Kitchen)
4333 University Way NE
Open until 2:00 a.m.
If you have gotten to a point where you want food but would prefer not to move further than your door, don’t fret. Earl’s will deliver you french fries for only $5, including the delivery fee. For some, this great deal is the beginning and end of their search for the perfect late night meal. Not only is it cheap, it is also fast. By calling (206) 525-4493, you can have a plate full of waffle french fries in no time. With these suggestions and your own ability to Google “food open,” may all of your late night food needs be met.
Cafe on the Ave
4201 University Way
Open for takeout until 10 p.m.
Cafe on the Ave: a true clusterf--- of a dining experience. The wide assortment of edible offerings adds variety to an ever-changing culinary adventure. Only one place can offer you French toast, a vegetarian hummus plate, and fish cake noodle soup at any time of the day. While the quality isn’t blowing anyone’s mind, it satisfies any hunger pangs you might be feeling.
The true value of Cafe on the Ave is the diversity of the food, the atmosphere, and the ways in which it constantly surprises you. Cafe on the Ave truly stands out in the U-District as a staple for college students who want to get drunk at 6 a.m. with a pitcher of beer or study with popcorn shrimp at 11 p.m.
Reach writer Mira Petrillo at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mira_petrillo
