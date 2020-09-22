Niche study spots

Editor’s note: Many of these options may not be open or responsible right now due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the pandemic won’t be around for your whole college experience, and many of these articles are here to get you excited about experiencing campus when this is all over.
The University of Washington has 16 libraries, 14 of which can be found on the Seattle Campus. Additionally, the campus boasts numerous cafés, dining halls, and study lounges. With all these options, it can be overwhelming to decide where to set up camp to study for your demanding classes — or even to find an empty table during finals week. If you’re looking for a new study spot to begin haunting as midterm season comes along, or if you’re just tired of studying in Odegaard, here is a list of lesser-known spots on campus.
If you love studying while drinking coffee but don’t want to brave the midday crowds at the Suzzallo Starbucks, consider taking your laptop and books to the Henry Art Gallery Café. The Henry Art Gallery is free anytime for students, and so is the café, which boasts not only coffee but a full grab-and-go menu of food. Located in the Henry Art Gallery, you only have to walk a few steps from Odegaard to find this café and enjoy some art while you work on a paper. The café is normally open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, which makes it convenient to grab a seat in between classes.
For those that spend a lot of time in south campus, the South Campus Center (SCC) offers many tables and booths with a beautiful view of Portage Bay. Big windows offer a lot of natural light, perfect for the student who has been cramming for days and wants a view of the outside while studying. As it is home to Health Science Academic Services, in this building you’ll find lots of kids studying their biology and chemistry notes while occasionally gazing up at the waterfront view. The SOCC is normally open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every weekday.
On the other hand, if you spend most of your time on west campus, consider studying in Gould Hall. The building dedicated to the College of Built Environments is bright and airy, making it a good contrast to the darkness of popular study areas like the Suzzallo Reading Room. Tables on the bottom floor open up to tall ceilings not found in many other places on campus, so if studying makes you feel claustrophobic, this is the place for you. The convenient west campus location of Gould Hall makes it easy to get to and from your classes after studying.
The East Asia Library is located on the third floor of Gowen Hall and is the perfect quiet place to study alone. If being surrounded by books is helpful for your concentration, you’ll love that the tables in this library are surrounded by tall bookshelves that boast unique titles, all relating to East Asian history and culture. It is normally open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the school year, and the convenient location of this library is perfect for everything from a quick visit in between classes to a long day of studying among thousands of books.
If all you want when studying is peace and quiet, then the Gallagher Law Library is the place for you. Few places on campus can match the quiet serenity of this library, located in the William H. Gates building off of Stevens Way. The law library boasts private study cubicles for complete silence and privacy, plenty of natural light, and moving bookshelves for easy access to thousands of books. Even if you aren’t planning a career in law, this library is normally open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and anyone can study here — just don’t fall asleep.
From quiet to loud, big to small, the study areas on campus are numerous and diverse. There are hundreds of places to study on and around campus, so if Suzzallo and Odegaard are getting too familiar, check out one of the places on this list and discover your new favorite study spot.
Reach writer Divya Rajasekhar at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter:@divraj16
