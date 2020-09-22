Yoga for Healing class offers safe space for students to regain comfort in themselves

When going through a difficult time, it’s important to remember that you’re not alone. This is why the Yoga for Healing class offered by UW Recreation emphasizes togetherness.
Now being offered online, the class is taught by Josephine Edmondson, a certified trauma-informed yoga teacher. The class has been structured for students undergoing a variety of painful situations.
“It’s a six-week class for students that are navigating the effects of verbal abuse, self-harm, disordered eating, deep depression, sexual assault, domestic violence, things like that,” Edmondson said. “It’s an opportunity for them to learn about the healing effects and possibilities of yoga and meditation in an environment that is very supported.”
Through weekly meetings, the class practices yoga while allowing students an opportunity to be around people with similar experiences.
“At the end of the day, we’re all still kind of coping with the same kind of things that hurt,” Edmondson said. “When you come into this class I always have a theme we’re working with, so I’ll do a little talk and then the group will go around in a circle. Sometimes students share how the theme is showing up for them in their life, but you never have to share anything.”
Meeting weekly with the same people and instructor who are all ready to engage in meaningful conversation helps to create a supportive environment where students can gradually gain confidence in sharing about their lives. Furthermore, unlike a traditional yoga class, which would be based around an instructor simply telling participants what to do, Yoga for Healing puts students in charge of their own experience.
“There's this idea of choice and consent in everything,” Edmondson said. “Just being able to have the courage to walk into the space and be with the group is enough for you to have been successful, the actual yoga postures are secondary.”
Beyond creating community, the physical yoga aspect of the class has been tailored to help students regain confidence and control over their bodies. Rather than focusing on achieving the most flexibility or holding the most difficult poses, Yoga for Healing emphasizes confidence and empowerment.
“It’s the same basic yoga practice every single week, and each time I add on new elements to it,” Edmondson said. “There’s this familiarity that students can build and that allows them to actually be in their bodies a little bit easier.”
Edmondson explained that many people who come to the class with traumatic experiences cope by finding ways not to be in their actual body, whether that be through panic attacks or other means. Establishing a consistent yoga routine can be a way to regain some level of control.
“When we do the same kinds of meditations and postures week after week, it allows their body to finally have this sense of safety,” Edmondson said.
Anyone undergoing traumatic circumstances should know that the class exists and can be a great resource to look at for support.
“Realize that if you’re struggling ... there is a place for you to go that is really loving,” Edmondson said. “This class is really fun. Healing and working through hard things in life doesn’t have to be serious all the time.”
Reach contributing writer Paulo Frank at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Paul0Frank
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.