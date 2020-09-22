The biggest distraction of all: Poor mental health

When I was deciding what college to attend, I knew it was important for me to go to a place where I would be surrounded by sufficient distractions from my academic pursuits — accessible concerts, book readings, and beautiful parks and hikes — which, of course, is why I chose Seattle. All of the rest of the articles in this section are about how to take advantage of those distractions. But one of the least fun distractions that many young adults face upon entering college is understanding and dealing with mental health.
The rate of diagnosis for anxiety, ADHD, depression, panic disorder, and OCD has increased among the population of college students between 2009 and 2015. However, in 2017, 64.1% of youth with major depression did not receive mental health treatment, and of the adolescents who did have the privilege of having some sort of private insurance, 7.9% of them had insurance that didn’t cover mental or emotional problems.
Along with that, the period of young adulthood is the time when many psychiatric illnesses are triggered, including substance use disorder, schizophrenia, manic-depressive disorder, anxiety, and other depressive disorders. This is thought to occur because of the complex changes that are taking place in both the brain and the body; moving parts break more easily.
The adjustment period of college can be especially difficult, as living away from home for the first time, the possible loss of your support system, and a complete upending of your routine can present challenges that you might not have experienced before — not to mention the increased stress that everyone has been under for the past five months.
However, this article is not meant to scare you, or even be negative. Although a struggle with mental health can be a huge distraction, that’s only if it’s left untreated. Plenty of people diagnosed with these disorders — even ones that carry the stigma in our culture of being dangerous or unmanageable, like schizophrenia — live fulfilling lives, but usually not without the aid of therapy and/or medication.
In this really tricky time in which mental illnesses are likely to rear their heads, the great news is that there are plenty of resources available to figure it all out. The UW offers free counseling services via the Counseling Center in Schmitz Hall. The therapy provided is completely free for currently enrolled students, confidential, and administered by either masters-level counselors or psychologists. It’s a short-term model, which means that, due to limited resources, counselors may only see you four to six times; but they will work with you to find help elsewhere if you still need it, and they won’t abandon you if you obviously need more help.
Thanks to the American healthcare system, therapy usually is still around $80-$150 a session without insurance, and even with insurance, there is often a co-pay of $20-$50 every session. Taking advantage of the system on campus is a good way to decide whether therapy is something you need or want to continue, or if it’s just something you want to engage with a few times to see how it feels, without having to spend money on it.
Due to COVID-19, all appointments are currently being conducted remotely, and you are only eligible if you are residing in Washington state. However, the center will aid you in connecting you to local resources if you need them.
You can even take an online screening test on the Counseling Center’s website for depression, bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, alcohol use disorder, or post-traumatic stress disorder if you aren’t sure about the symptoms you’re experiencing. However, even if you aren’t experiencing any of these things, therapy is for everyone.
There is also group counseling offered there: the Men’s Group, Understanding Self and Others, a Woman’s Group, a sexual assault survivors’ group, and others, as well as virtual workshops, like the “Womxn of Color Healing Circle” and a drop-in communal space for LGBTQ folks.
You can book an intake appointment over the phone at (206) 543-1240, and, if you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, such as sexual assault, suicidal thoughts, or hearing voices, you can call King County’s Crisis Connections at (206) 461-3222 or toll-free at 1-866-427-4747.
Reach Special Sections Co-Editor Charlotte Houston at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lilgarlicclove
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(1) comment
this article is not meant to scare you, or even be negative.
Generally speaking such denials are suspect.
----Plenty of people diagnosed with these disorders — even ones that carry the stigma in our culture of being dangerous or unmanageable
See what I mean?
Harold A Maio, retired mental health editor
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.