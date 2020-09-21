ASUW: What it is and how to get involved

ASUW is the foremost student decision-making body at the UW. Here, students have the opportunity to have their voices heard and make an impact on their campus community.
The Associated Students of the University of Washington (ASUW) is divided into two main decision-making entities: the student senate and the board of directors (BOD). While I was the ASUW beat reporter, I covered every weekly BOD meeting.
At the BOD meetings, the directors — which include a president, vice president, and various officials related to different divisions of student life — pass bills that come from the student senate.
In the senate, bills are brought before the group of student senators, and they hold relevant discussions on those bills. These senators come from various backgrounds, ranging from political science majors to people who have no intention of going into the government at all.
What unites these students is a mission for change and a passion for doing work that is, frankly, slow and thankless.
Both Espen Scheuer, the 2018–2019 vice president, and Angelia Miranda, the 2018–2019 director of university affairs, remarked that the job of making systematic campus change is long and takes an extremely concerted effort.
An example of ASUW at work is the diversity requirement, passed in 2013, for undergraduate students, which took three years to implement and was originally incubated in the senate.
Many people who go to the UW, myself included, come here without any idea what ASUW is or that the vast amount of people involved are working tirelessly every week to advocate for students.
As I have seen while working adjacent to their cause, the people who commit their extracurricular time to the ASUW are passionate and really care. Only after I had been reporting on it did I really appreciate the level of commitment that students put into their work.
While the work is hard and goes almost unnoticed, like many extracurriculars, it is nonetheless enriching.
“ASUW has given me various opportunities to grow as a leader through my time at UW,” 2019–2020 ASUW Vice President Kevin Mendezsaid in an email. “My freshman year, I wasn’t too involved in senate because I was terrified of speaking in front of a crowd; it wasn’t until I was oversight chair in senate and giving biweekly reports that I developed some public speaking skills and became more comfortable with myself.”
On top of personal growth, Mendez also sees getting involved with ASUW as a way to make the campus feel smaller. There are many opportunities, ranging from the ASUW Bike Shop to Rainy Dawg Radio, which students can get involved with if they are not interested in politics or just want an introduction to ASUW’s culture.
If you want to get involved with the BOD or other governmental aspects, the first way is usually joining the senate. Most BOD members had some involvement in the student senate prior to running in the annual ASUW elections.
Additionally, there are many volunteer groups, commissions, and other entities where students can make an impact and get relevant experience.
Or, you could get involved with The Daily and be the ASUW beat reporter — just sayin’.
