Building community without face-to-face interaction

With the UW announcing a hybrid model for this upcoming autumn quarter, students may not have in-person classes, RSOs, or anything else that is typically held on campus. While not ideal, this doesn’t mean that we can’t still make connections with our professors, peers, and the UW community at large.
The easiest way to meet new people at “Zoom University” is simply turning on your camera and microphone during class and participating in class discussions. If the class is a large lecture without much discussion or the features are otherwise disabled by professors, try turning both on in a quiz or lab section and participating there. Sometimes you might have to be the first to do it, but others will often follow suit.
A similar principle applies to office hours. If a question comes up in class that goes unanswered or a concept is unclear, visit your professors’ and TAs’ virtual office hours or schedule an appointment. Instructors and TAs are happy to help clear up any confusion.
Even without questions about the class or material, don’t be afraid to talk to instructors and TAs about their research interests, hobbies, or anything else. Your instructors and TAs are going to be there regardless of who attends their office hours. This can help build interpersonal connections between students and instructors, and it can also lead to letters of recommendation or professional opportunities in the future.
RSOs are another great way to build or maintain connections. Since last spring, RSOs have transitioned to online meetings and activities. The virtual RSO fair at the beginning of the year is a good way to discover these communities.
In addition to classes, office hours, and RSOs, you can still interact with people outside of class.
As the quarter goes on and you get to know your classmates better, don’t be afraid to suggest forming a study group that meets outside of class. These extra meetings can not only help solidify material from a class, they can also serve as an opportunity to get to know classmates better. This could be done through a platform like Discord but is ideally done with a video-conferencing service like Zoom to maximize the “face-to-face” interaction.
UW students receive free memberships to Zoom, which means that, in addition to using it for online classes, students can set up meeting rooms for personal use. Whether these rooms are used for study groups or not, students have an unlimited amount of time within their meeting rooms that would otherwise be limited to 40 minutes without a membership.
When the restrictions on interaction have eased, don’t be afraid to suggest a socially-distanced activity outdoors, like a walk or picnic. Indoor activities are also allowed under current social distancing practices (at the time of writing, King County is in Phase 2) but are more restrictive in the number of people allowed to congregate, so keep that in mind when transitioning from an online to in-person environment. Regardless, remember to wear your mask, and ensure the people with you do too.
If these tips don’t work the first time, don’t worry. Connections aren’t created through a formula, like magic, nor can you force them. However, if you keep putting yourself out there, you will eventually get lucky and find like-minded people.
Reach writer Andy Chia at specials@uw.edu. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron.
