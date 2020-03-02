Plan B? More like Plan Free

“Sometimes it starts with a little bit of embarrassment, but then they’re walking away with three or four packages,” Donald Downing, clinical professor of pharmacy at the UW School of Medicine, said.
He’s right. I went through half my contact list to find someone willing and able to accompany me to the U-District Farmers Market because I was too nervous to go by myself.
I wasn’t going for doughnuts. I was going for emergency contraception — and then doughnuts.
As you may have seen on the flyers scattered throughout Odegaard last week, the School of Pharmacy student association Pharmacy for Reproductive Education and Sexual Health (or its catchier name, PhRESH) took to the farmers market Saturday to distribute free Plan B. And you didn’t even have to sign up for an email list.
“We have access to hundreds of free emergency contraceptives, so we’re making sure they get out to the people that need it,” Downing said.
For students who were out the night before and nursing both a hangover and an apple cider at the farmers market, PhRESH’s booth was a serendipitous miracle. PhRESH came stocked with 700 packages of emergency contraceptives. By 10 a.m., PhRESH had given away an estimated 200 doses.
“A number of people choose to come to our pharmacy school because this is the kind of thing we do routinely: trying to meet unmet needs,” Downing said.
Along with offering radical accessibility to an otherwise expensive contraceptive, PhRESH made a point to make sure every visitor left their table with (at least) one package for themself, their family, or their friends, and a better understanding of the Reproductive Parity Act in Washington state.
The Reproductive Parity Act was passed in Washington state at the end of January 2018 and went into effect New Year’s Day 2019. The act ensures abortion coverage in all Washington state-regulated health insurance plans. This act also grants free contraception (emergency or otherwise) to those covered at any pharmacy counter.
“A lot of the highest risk folks for unintended pregnancy don’t have the money to get contraception, and they don’t even know that it’s available at no cost,” Downing said.
So, if you missed PhRESH at the farmers market, you can catch them hosting future giveaways there and around campus, or, provided you have state-regulated insurance, you can pick some Plan B up at CVS today, at no charge and regardless of your gender.
“I always thought you had to pay for Plan B; I had no idea at all that you could get it for free if you have health insurance and I think that’s really nice,” a student source who preferred to remain anonymous said as they were stocking up on emergency contraceptives. “I’ll definitely make use of that in the future — hopefully I don’t have to.”
Managing expenses as a college student at minimum-wage income is challenging enough. $40 to $50 is hard to fork over for a potential fertilization that you’re not yet sure is an issue.
“Money is a huge barrier for a lot of students,” the same unnamed source said. “Forty bucks is a lot of money. I would definitely buy it if I had to, but thinking about it stresses me out — like I f--ked up one time and it cost me 40 bucks? Free Plan B is very relieving.”
They’re right, too. I was nervous to grab emergency contraception at the PhRESH booth on Saturday. Most people go to the farmers market for produce, or free samples, or those doughnuts I like so much. You don’t see a lot of farm-fresh birth control. But after warm welcomes and sex-positive, well-informed conversations, whatever discomfort I was feeling was replaced with relief.
I left with a better understanding of my options for emergency contraception and a Fjällräven full of Plan B.
