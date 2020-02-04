Mealtimes and RSO membership: How to find joy during bleak winter

The holiday season is long over. Ice skating rinks have closed, Christmas trees lie decomposing in compost piles, holiday decorations are stowed in boxes in basements, and the freedom of winter break has turned into the stress of winter quarter. As dreary as the stretch from January to April in Seattle may be, there are plenty of tools students can employ to feel fulfilled and raise energy levels during this period of bleak winter.
Eating regular meals with friends is, for many students, an effective strategy to combat winter blues. Around once a week last winter quarter, my friends and I would take over my dorm’s kitchen to test out new recipes. Preparing food from scratch, as opposed to buying it pre-made, ended up helping us relax and appreciate the process, rather than rushing through meals.
Research even demonstrates that sharing meals with others has numerous psychological benefits: providing us with a sense of structure and security and allowing us to have conversations without the distraction of homework or other commitments.
What’s better? Schedule mealtimes with friends and agree to avoid using cellphones at the table in order to fully engage face-to-face with one another. In my experience, temporarily going analog can strengthen your social circle and help you stay mindful during the trudge through winter quarter.
Additionally, during this time of year, I often find myself crafting a bucket list of places I hope to visit. Even if I’m not able to travel in the near future, I enjoy picking a hypothetical destination, researching the language and culture, and watching videos and reading blogs created by people who have visited. For me, this acts as a means of long-term goal setting and motivation, as well as a way to learn about all of the amazing history, architecture, and traditions around the world.
More broadly, use this quarter as a time to define your goals and priorities. Make sure to plan things you are looking forward to, whether short-term like a movie night later in the week or long-term like a potential graduation trip with your close friends.
Winter quarter also provides ample opportunity to take advantage of museums, plays, concerts, and other culture and entertainment around Seattle. You could try out new coffee shops in the U-District, catch a Collective improv show, or visit The Henry’s collections for free as a student.
Numerous students cited that occupying themselves, whether through researching summer jobs and internships, taking on a leadership role in an RSO, or volunteering, is essential to making the most of winter’s bleakness.
Joe Lollo described their involvement with the UW’s satire newspaper The Fishwrapper and how their contributions to this publication have allowed them to spread humor and find a community of people who also value comedy.
For Anne Tan, staying close to friends and loved ones and joining classes at the IMA has helped her during her first winter quarter at the UW. She also described how keeping busy through a leadership role with Unite UW, an RSO designed to promote intercultural connection, has been rewarding for her.
And, despite the overall gloomy weather, it is still important to stay active and spend time outside. Yesenia Hernandez said in an email that “enjoying the few sunny days” outdoors can help her remain optimistic throughout the quarter.
Ultimately, staying busy, switching up your routines, and creating long-term goals are all essential to combat the monotony of the bleak second half of winter. In my experience, while most students dread winter quarter, this stretch of time can be a blessing in disguise if we use it to discover new hobbies, delve into leadership roles, and create and maintain support networks.
