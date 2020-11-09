Losing track of time

Every time I think about the schoolwork I have to do, I feel like tiny grains of sand are slipping through my fingers. There are so many assignments, and even though I’ve written them down in my planner and made note of them on Canvas, I finish every day feeling like I’ve forgotten something.
I don’t know if this is because I’m having trouble focusing during lectures, so if an assignment is announced while I am in class, there is an increased possibility that I will miss it. It might be because I am working out of a tiny room, and there is little separation between my free time and the time I dedicate to school. Maybe it is just the effects of Zoom fatigue.
The reason I am losing track of everything is less important than the fact that I constantly feel like I am two steps behind in all of my work, and I struggle to drum up the motivation to try to get ahead.
“I feel the biggest problem is just the monotony of my days now,” Reddit user intriguingquestioner said. “Without the daily changes in scenery or interpersonal interactions that I typically have in a given week going to classes, I lose track of time within each day and each week.”
When school wasn’t online, there were clear divisions between each activity I did. My bed was for sleeping, the library for studying, and lecture for paying attention to class. Now, it all blurs together. I try to work at my desk, but I find myself drifting to my bed more than I care to admit.
“Every day looks the same, and those days are shorter all the time,” senior Riley Cook said. “I feel like I am living in a purgatory with a laptop in my face.”
There is always more to do, and there is never enough time to get it done. Every day I stare at my computer screen and wonder what I am missing. The dull monotony of each day is only broken up by spikes of panic when I realize I’ve missed or forgotten about an assignment.
Not everyone is experiencing this, however. When I asked on the UW Reddit thread if people felt the same way I did, many people gave advice about how they managed to stay on top of their lives, despite everything.
“My operating theory is that college is just a game where you are trying to get so many points to pass a class, and then so many classes in the right areas to graduate,” Reddit user tonguesmiley said. “An easy way to get most of the available points is to turn things on time. So, I am rather compulsive about not forgetting due dates.”
One trend I saw online was putting everything either in a planner or using the Canvas list feature to see what assignments were coming up. This doesn’t work for everyone, but something may feel better than nothing.
“Quarantine made me better at time management,” Reddit user lycheebobatea said. “For once I’m actually getting everything done early and on time, well-versed in the material, etc ... remote learning is good for high-strung, anxious people like me. It lets me slow down and get away from people, it lets me work on my own, it just gives me more time to do what I want.”
It is true that online school can give you more time to do things other than schoolwork, though I have found this more of a negative than a positive, as I waste my time on my phone or talking to my roommate. If you are experiencing an uptick of productivity, I applaud you.
However, the consensus seems to be that online school is, in general, tough. It’s hard to focus, it’s hard to stay motivated, and it’s hard to see any real reward for the work you are doing. Talking to professors and peers online is simply not the same as spending time with them in person — an added drain to motivation.
If you feel like you can’t keep track of a growing list of assignments and activities, don’t worry, you aren’t alone. While I can’t give you direct advice because I am in the same situation, I can offer empathy and understanding.
Staring at your screen for one more minute might make you want to scratch your eyes out, but instead, take a breath, and figure out which one assignment you can do to make the pile just a little smaller.
Reach writer Zoe Schenk at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.