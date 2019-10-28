Rising arsenic levels in food another consequence of global warming

Arsenic is being found in food, and the increase in global temperatures due to climate change is causing its concentration to increase.
This information was discovered by Rebecca Neumann, an associate professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering, who shared her concerning research findings the evening of Oct. 23 at a public lecture hosted by the College of Engineering in Kane Hall.
Arsenic is a highly toxic chemical element. Its immediate effects on the body include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and muscle cramps. Long-term exposure (after five or more years) causes skin lesions, cancer, birth defects, cardiovascular disease, and more.
Arsenic poisoning was little known or researched until 1995, when an epidemic of arsenic poisoning in Bangladesh — caused by United Nations–funded groundwater wells built in the 1970s to provide a supposedly safer alternative to contaminated surface-level water — brought the disease to international attention.
Since then, more research has been done concerning levels of arsenic in ecosystems and their effects on public health. This research has come inconveniently late, however, as scientists have discovered that arsenic is found in crops. To this day, arsenic poisoning is still such a new topic that there is still no legal limit on how much arsenic can be in food.
“Arsenic was just not on the radar screen of anybody,” Neumann said about the years leading up to the Bangladesh outbreak. “So I think we knew to test waters for microbial contamination … and a whole suite of other things, but arsenic wasn’t on the radar screen.”
Scientists have found arsenic in high concentrations in U.S. soil as well, partly due to natural occurrence but also largely due to the historical usage of arsenic in agricultural pesticides. This has been contaminating various crops, especially grains, due to plant uptake of the poisonous chemical. (You can read the Consumer Reports guideline to see how much arsenic you’re currently consuming.)
Although it’s well known now that arsenic is found in food and the toxic chemical has been mostly banned from pesticides since the 1980s, Neumann’s research indicates a troubling new development: The rise in global temperatures caused by climate change is increasing arsenic concentrations in food.
When microbes in soil undergo anaerobic respiration (non-oxygen breathing), they pick up arsenic in soil sediments along the way and release it into groundwater, which is then taken up by crops. Neumann’s research revealed that when temperatures increase, this microbial reaction speeds up, releasing more arsenic into groundwater and increasing concentrations of it in crops. It is in especially high concentrations in rice due to how much water is needed to grow it.
Not only is this dangerous for human health, but arsenic is also deadly to crops themselves at certain threshold amounts. This means that as world temperatures rise, there will be fewer crops to feed the world’s population.
Though this all sounds like doom and gloom, there is still hope. Neumann says that different farming techniques can help to reduce arsenic in grain; one way is alternate wetting and drying, a rice farming technique. This system promotes increased oxygen in soil, allowing microbes to respire aerobically (breathe oxygen) rather than making them perform the anaerobic respiration that causes them to release arsenic into groundwater.
Bioengineering of crops is a possible solution as well.
“There are active efforts to engineer rice that takes less arsenic, and if it takes it up, does not translocate that arsenic to the grain,” Neumann said.
When asked by an audience member what the call to action should be, Neumann said that raising awareness of this potential effect of climate change is one of the best things we can do to help.
“I’m not sure there’s much awareness around this issue, so raising awareness is good,” Neumann said.
