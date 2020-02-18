A queer health fair for more than just your health needs

A Very Queer Health Fair will be taking place Feb. 22 at the Mitchell Activity Center (MAC) on the campus of Seattle Central College, just across from the Capitol Hill light rail station. This health and wellness fair is the culmination of months of organization from UW student groups, outside vendors, and local artists, all brought together by UW graduate student and fair founder Dan Walker to serve the Seattle queer community.
Walker is a third-year student dentist and co-founder of iDENTity, a queer dental student group at the UW. Walker’s partner, Kristen Trivelli, who helped Walker organize the fair, is a third-year nurse practitioner student and co-founder of UNIcoRN, the UW’s queer nursing club.
The fair started as a single dental van loaned to iDENTity and has grown to include four student groups, several local Seattle programs and artists, and large health care providers like Fred Hutchinson.
Organizations like Gay City and Ingersoll will be tabling at the fair, as well as more specialized groups like those for the Latine community (Entre Hermanos) and a queer law group (Lavender Rights Project).
“Our whole approach to this is knowing that health is so much more than health care,” Trivelli said. “We want to provide health care. We also want to provide other services that promote health and wellness.”
The scope of the medical resources will extend beyond the queer health stereotypes Walker and Trivelli saw in their medical classes, like HIV and mental health problems. The fair will provide services like blood pressure screenings, sleep hygiene counseling, and head and neck exams.
Outside the strictly medical realm, the fair offers things like free haircuts, information on safe binding techniques, and queer self-defense programs. Local queer artists will be selling their art. There will also be a photo booth and a vogue performance.
“There’s like a million different things happening at this health fair,” Walker said.
And that was an intentional move by the pair. Both being in health care fields, they recognize that queer people face barriers, whether they be discrimination or an ingrained stigma that makes providers view people as just their disparities when seeking health care.
The fair will run on internal referrals, meaning that people visiting one booth will be referred to others that may also hold more information. No more just picking up one relevant flyer and leaving.
“We wanted this to be an opportunity for people to have fun and celebrate our identities,” Trivelli said.
To keep the fair a relaxed and welcoming environment, Walker and Trivelli created a required training for fair volunteers. The training broke down the logistics of the fair, but time was also set aside to help volunteers practice using unfamiliar pronouns. Giving the volunteers a place to practice was a move Walker and Trivelli implemented to make everyone — visitors and volunteers — feel more at ease come the day of the fair.
The fair will start at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. The MAC is accessible via public transportation and is close to other fun locations like Cal Anderson Park. Tickets are not required but are encouraged so that the creators and volunteers can estimate the number of people that will attend. Attendees are also asked to be aware of other visitors and limit scented products like perfume.
Reach writer Miranda Milton at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @miggitymilltown
