Crisis Connections is here to help

Washington state has the 20th highest suicide rate in the country, and as the pandemic continues, the suicide rate is expected to rise across the nation. If you are feeling like you need help, Crisis Connections is there for you.
Crisis Connections was founded in 1964 and is one of the oldest crisis lines in the nation. They offer five crisis programs: the 24-Hour Crisis Line, King County 2-1-1, Teen Link, WA Recovery Helpline, and WA Warm Line. Each program is designed to help support the emotional and physical needs of whoever reaches out. All calls are kept confidential.
The 24-Hour Crisis Line connects you immediately to a trained professional. They can help you determine if longer-term care is required, and how to handle the situation as it is occurring. You can call this hotline whether you are the person in crisis or if you are a friend or family member of the person in crisis.
King County 2-1-1 is not a mental health-specific hotline; they cover all health-related concerns in King County. However, they do provide some mental health services.
Teen Link is staffed by trained teenagers. If someone wants to talk about what they are going through but doesn’t feel comfortable talking to an adult, they can call Teen Link to talk to someone their own age. Teen Link also now has a texting service.
WA Recovery Helpline provides crisis intervention and helps find resources for continued care after a crisis incident. This helpline specializes in drug and alcohol issues but can be used for all mental health crises.
WA Warm Line connects you to a trained volunteer who has experienced mental health challenges themselves. They will be able to relate to what you are going through, and give advice and comfort that comes from personal experience.
“Our volunteers and staff support any person who in crisis and can help de-escalate someone who might be considering suicide,” Taylor Roberson, the market and communications manager for Crisis Connections, said in an email.
The organization offers all of its services 100% free to the public, and translations are offered in over 150 languages.
Crisis Connections also offers services for those recovering from the death of a loved one by suicide. These programs, such as Survivors of Suicide, serve as a place for people to come together and talk about the trauma they have experienced. Crisis connections offers drop-in support groups twice a month for free and structured 6-week bereavement groups for a fee.
“These programs help survivors navigate complicated grief due to suicide loss,” Roberson wrote. “Statistics show that survivors are 25% more likely to take their own life, without having previously been suicidal. We give the self-care tips and resources to make it through an especially challenging time.”
Studies have shown that mental health issues have dramatically increased during the pandemic, and it can be a lot harder to reach out to friends and family when you can’t actually see them. It can also be more difficult for friends and family to recognize suicidal ideation without being around the person who is struggling.
During this time of isolation, calls to suicide hotlines have increased, and people just need someone to talk to.
The organization received an average of 780 calls a day in 2019, but since March 2020, volunteers are answering nearly 3,000 calls a day. Loneliness in the United States is becoming more and more of a health concern.
“Crisis Connections is working really hard to support the needs of the community especially during this unprecedented time in our community,” Roberson said in an email. “We are here for all Washingtonians in the moment of crisis.”
Help Lines
24-Hr Crisis Line: 866-427-4747
King County 2-1-1: 211 (local) 800-621-4636 (toll free)
Teen Link: 866-833-6546
WA Recovery Help Line: 866-789-1511
WA Warm Line: 877-500-9276
Reach writer Zoe Schenk at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
