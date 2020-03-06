America’s ‘workaholic’ culture resonates with students’ work-homework balance

Today, students enrolled in school and balancing a part-time job are contributing to the high numbers of young workers experiencing burnout, especially for those who are low-income and impacted by the ballooning cost of living.
As for many countries around the world, a typical workweek can range anywhere from 29 to 47 hours, depending on labor laws.
So why can't America adopt this workweek model?
Pramila Rao, an associate professor of HR management at Marymount University, said. America will never be able to adopt Sweden’s work model because of its “workaholic” culture.
Xavier Hernandez, a fourth-year student at the UW, shared his experience of working 30 hours a week at Dick’s Drive-In while balancing a full-time class schedule.
“I’m a workaholic,” Hernandez said. “I'm constantly working or studying and I don't even have time for myself.”
According to a study done by Elisabeth Hovdhaugen, students who worked more than 20 hours a week were more likely to drop out of school than students who worked less or did not work at all. A lot of colleges and universities, including the UW, suggest students not to exceed a 20-hour workweek.
Even if students don’t drop out, their work life can disrupt their performance in school.
"I started putting work in front of my classes and I noticed it began to affect my grades,” Hernandez said.
While many schools discourage students from working more than 20 hours, this suggestion may not be practical for those who need the extra pay to cover personal expenses. In a work culture where there are many “contextual nuances” — meaning every individual faces different constraints and responsibilities — it is challenging to offer a fixed number for an ideal workweek. Students who feel the need to work more are also more likely to come from low-income backgrounds and be students of color.
"A lot of us are first-generation students, so we get a lot of pressure from our family and those who depend on us to make it," Hernandez said. "I don't want to work this many hours, but I have to because a job on campus isn't going to be enough to pay my bills and take care of my brother."
Students and counselors at the UW have noted a dramatic change over the years in the types of responsibilities students are juggling due to the inflated cost of living and tuition. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U-District is now roughly $1,900. On top of that, students are also burdened by the costs of textbooks, tuition, and university fees on top of already accumulating loan debt.
Osuré Brown, an academic counselor for students in the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP), said students are now dealing with constraints that weren't a concern before.
"The cost of living in Seattle has changed so drastically, and it's affecting the students," Brown said. "Even with the suggested living budget, you're in a 'bare to the bone' living situation."
In order to afford living in Seattle, students may feel pressured to choose majors that may lead to higher-paying jobs and to take on work while still in school.
According to Brown, students who expressed high amounts of stress from school and their jobs were more likely to be in STEM or business majors. Even though Brown has only been an academic counselor for a few months, he said he has noticed that the number of students who express stress is increasing.
Over the last few years, the UW has risen in capacity constraints for majors. Many students are aware of the admittance process of getting into the UW. Now, they have to worry about competing with hundreds of other students to get admitted to their major.
"As counselors, we try to offer students suggestions to alleviate these stressors, such as helping them find scholarships, transitioning to an on-campus job where there's more flexibility, or simply just cutting down the hours they work at their current job," Brown said.
While these solutions may not work for all, practicing other ways to improve work-life balance can be helpful. This can include using a planner to set priorities, setting a strict sleep schedule, and taking one day off per week from school and work obligations.
"I try to practice self-care when I have time, like catching up on sleep and exercising," Hernandez said.
