What happens after I send in my saliva sample?

Genetic testing services like 23andMe and Ancestry.com have grown in popularity over the past few years. These companies profit by selling direct-to-consumer tests (DTC) — services that allow consumers to directly order genetic tests and access results without the need to consult a healthcare professional.
They make it an easy process: the customer sends the company lab a sample of their saliva in a testing kit for testing and analysis, and compiles reports on the genetic findings from the DNA sample that are sent back to the customer. Depending on the service chosen, the customer can receive genetic reports on their ancestry, ethnicity, health, and much more.
Kelley Harris, an assistant professor of genome sciences at the UW, refutes the common misconception that DTC tests sequence the DNA from the saliva sample that is sent in.
“Companies like 23andMe run a genotyping array, a laboratory technology that looks for genetic variance in around a million different sites out of the 3 billion base pairs in the human genome,” Harris said.
Once the DNA has been extracted, the chosen sites in the sample DNA are compared to the same sites in the DNA from past customers and from public databases to determine association of certain variances to certain phenotypes.
“There has been published work that links DNA sequences at certain sites to an increased risk of a disease or an increased likelihood of having a trait like a specific skin color,” Harris said. “On an ethnicity angle, if the report states there is Italian ancestry it means that the tested customer shares more DNA with Italians in the database than with people of other ethnicities.”
A similar approach is used to test for blood relationships.
“If you share very long sections of DNA with someone else in the database, the test can also infer that the two of you are related, and that you both inherited the section of DNA from a recent ancestor,” Harris added.
Results like ethnicity and genetic ancestry estimates are only as good as a company’s reference data, so every time a new customer agrees to contribute their genetic data to a company’s research pool, it increases the accuracy and the value of the DTC tests being sold.
While DTC tests have increased the accessibility of genetic testing to the general public, these services also come with their own risks to the consumer:
Misinterpretation of test results
In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered for 23andMe to discontinue all services offering health-related genetic testing until they had been evaluated for “accuracy, reliability, and consumer comprehension.”
The FDA’s review process for DTC tests looks at analytical and clinical validity, and how the tests work as compared to how they are being marketed by the company.
In the following years, 23andMe gained the authorization for DTC tests for the risks of late-onset Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, certain types of cancers, and a few other diseases. While these tests are FDA-authorized, the fact that people might not have the necessary knowledge to interpret their genetic reports can lead to misinterpretation of their test results.
Sarah Nelson, a research scientist in the UW department of biostatistics, touches on a well-founded concern among people who work in health and in genetic medicine about the way customers are learning about genetic risk for diseases from a direct-to-consumer company.
“If you learn that you’re at genetic risk for some kind of disease, there’s a risk that you might be harmed, especially if it’s in the context that it’s not being returned in the form of a genetic counselor,” Nelson said. “The sort of psychological harm that might occur is something people talk about. Some people could argue and say that you learn something beneficial if it helps you learn about something like a clinical genetic test they should get as a follow-up.”
The possibility that consumers could view DTR test results as a method of self-diagnosis is also a topic of concern.
“Some people look at their profiles and it might say that there is a heart attack risk in the 60th percentile, and cancer risk in the 40th percentile, but I wouldn’t probably put much stock in that,” Harris added. “ [The problem arises when] people don’t talk to a genetic counselor about their 23andMe results … then make a decision about having children or having a drastic surgery.”
Re-identification of genetic data
23andMe’s privacy policy states that customer genetic and non-genetic data will not be shared with public databases, insurance companies, employers, or law enforcement, unless the company is required by law to release the data. Customers who agree to have their genetic data used for the company’s research also receive a guarantee that their data will be de-identified, meaning that the genetic data is separated from common identifiers such as name, email, IP address, and so on.
While these security policies seem to protect the privacy of customers at first glance, Nelson questions the validity of the genetic de-identification process.
“The ultimate irony with genetic information is that it is inherently identifiable,” Nelson said. “If you have genetic data and you don’t know who it belongs to, but you have a second sample of genetic information, [it’s easy] to determine if it’s the same person or even if it’s a relative of the person. That’s part of the security risk.”
This means that if a leak of genetic data were to occur on a third-party genealogy website where people upload their genetic data, it would be possible to identify a person and even their possible relatives with a de-identified set of data.
Approach your genetic data the same way as you would your social security number. After all, your DNA is unique to you. It’s easy to buy into the novelty of an up-and-coming service like a mail-in DNA test, but it’s important to keep in mind the possible risks and that a report does not equate to the counsel of a licensed professional.
Reach writer Amber Hsu at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ambrhsu
