How are you deciding who to swipe right on?

Editor’s note: Much of the research on attraction is based on cisgender and heteronormative subjects, leading to the exclusion of many identities.
In French, the moment of attraction is called “coup de foudre,” a lightning bolt. This concept is translated to “hawa,” or wind in Arabic, “yuanfen,” a fated force, in Mandarin, and “koi no yokan,” in Japanese, which is the feeling when you meet someone you are bound to fall in love with.
Attraction is not just about whimsical feelings from your heart, though. It is caused by biological processes, evolutionary development, and social context.
The latest research lays out four pillars of attraction. Along with physical appearance, there is also the idea of proximity; we are drawn to people who we are spatially close to or see often, like a neighbor or a classmate.
Another aspect is similarity. We like people who have the qualities that we value in ourselves. The “opposites attract” concept is erroneous because people who are different from us and have different values than us, like political beliefs, often cause us discomfort.
The last pillar, reciprocity, refers to the fact that we want partners who return our expressions of intimacy; this could look like someone who opens up and shares something deep about themselves when you have done the same.
The senses also play a role. The nose, for example, picks up natural chemicals called pheromones which reveal physical and genetic information about the source and invoke physiological or behavioral responses in the recipient.
One study showed that men produced more testosterone when they smelled an ovulating woman. This increase in testosterone can encourage a male to approach a female that they might not have noticed otherwise. Men also have been shown in studies to be more attracted to pictures of women’s faces when they’re ovulating.
Women look out for Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) molecules, which fight disease. Research showed that women preferred shirts with odors of men who had MHC molecules that were different from their own. This would result in genes with a wider set of immunities, which would benefit offspring. Additionally, women who are at the fertile phase of their menstrual cycle tend to prefer men with more symmetrical faces.
Touch also plays a large part in the process. Participants in a study were asked to hold a hot or iced cup of coffee before reading a passage about a fictional character. Those who held the hot coffee perceived the person in the story as happier, more social, more generous, and better natured, while the iced coffee group thought of the character as cold, stoic, and unaffectionate.
The first kiss is a vital moment with an “exchange of tactile and chemical cues,” like the smell of your breath and the taste of your mouth, according to biology professor Dawn Maslar. A majority of men and women have noted that they lose attraction to someone after a bad first kiss.
Although visual beauty standards vary across cultures and eras, signs of good health and fertility, like long hair and smooth skin, are often found attractive across these lines. That said, drawing correlations between attraction and evolution must be done carefully.
“The media has a huge influence over what we find attractive,” lecturer Nicole McNichols, who teaches PSYCH 210, The Diversity of Human Sexuality, said. “For example, in Western culture, we tend to be bombarded with images of extremely thin, perfectly airbrushed celebrities who have teams of trainers, stylists and make up artists at their beck and call. This presents a very unrealistic idea of what beauty is that is achievable by only about .000001% of the population.”
In the animal world, males are the ones in most species that have to amplify their appearances to attract females. For humans, however, it was found that men care more about the attractiveness and youthfulness of female partners in a study of 37 cultures around the world. Younger means more fertile, which will mean more babies for the men to pass their genes onto. On the other hand, women cared more about the financial capacity — ambition or industriousness of their partners — which translates to the ability to support their children.
A study of Tinder profiles supports these ideas. Straight women were more likely to take their pictures from above, which made their forehead and eyes look big and everything else look smaller, signaling youth and fertility. Men, however, were more likely to take selfies from below, making them look taller and more dominant, which relates to the ability to find resources in the animal world, and wealth in the human world.
Parts of attraction are due to biological processes and social contexts that we often cannot control, but regardless, attraction isn’t predetermined. We have agency over many aspects, like proximity and how much we reciprocate, so get out there and start attracting.
