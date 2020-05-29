Public health undergraduates present concerning discoveries about Washington schools in annual symposium

The School of Public Health hosted its seventh annual Undergraduate Symposium on May 21 over Zoom. Undergraduate majors and minors in public health presented their significant discoveries through research, capstone projects, and internships in various topics pertaining to the field.
Perhaps refreshingly, none of them were about COVID-19. However, several studies highlighted ways that the UW, as well as other schools in Washington, struggle to meet students’ health needs.
One particularly sobering study was conducted by Harkirat Minhas and Lauren Zawacki, both pre-med seniors, on discrimination and stress in the undergraduate student body at the UW. A survey of about 100 students indicated that, compared to an earlier survey in 2015, students feel more discriminated against, partly due to the current political administration. Stress from discrimination has been indicated to increase students’ levels of stress, potentially impacting health and school performance.
“This is very important to understand because this indicates the need for more effort to be made by the university regarding facing discrimination, as it affects the ability for students to learn,” Minhas said. “The University of Washington is still not fully able to provide all students with a discrimination-free environment.”
The UW has long been known to have problems with accessibility to mental health services. Research by senior Zhuoya Yang, however, indicated that the impact is particularly severe on Asian international students.
Her survey indicated that only 48% with self-reported mental health problems use on-campus services. The most common reason was cost; even with international student health insurance, one session with a behavioral health provider costs students about $50. Other reasons included a lack of knowledge about campus resources (only 43% reported knowing more than two of eight services provided), long wait times to receive services, skepticism about the effectiveness of treatment, and fear of stigma.
Access to mental health services in schools isn't just a problem at the UW: it’s a problem statewide at the K-12 level. Although every public school district in Washington technically has a suicide prevention policy by state law, at least 46, or 20% of school districts, do not actually implement these policies in practice.
“There's still a lot of work to be done in schools when it comes to suicide prevention and having a policy and procedure that adequately protects students,” senior Michaela Nelson, who conducted this research, said. “I think there has been a lot of progress made in terms of raising awareness of suicide as an issue; however, it's also important for schools to be equipped to deal with the issue.”
Although the symposium was held virtually, this did not seem to detract from the quality of presentations or students’ morale.
“I actually think the Zoom symposium went much smoother than expected, as it was much easier presenting to professors and colleagues and was less of a reason to be nervous about,” Minhas said. “I enjoyed the experience of watching other presentations virtually as well. It was a lot more interactive than I had initially thought of it to be.”
