Researchers developing a tool to identify implicit biases in clinician-patient interactions

We may assume that after their years of education and training, doctors would be pillars of objective medical knowledge and decision-making and would apply this level of objectivity to every patient they serve.
Janice Sabin, an associate professor in the school of medicine within the department of biomedical informatics and medical education, wants people to approach this assumption with a greater sense of awareness.
"Doctors, nurses, others; they're no different than anyone else,” Sabin said. “They hold [implicit] biases that are pervasive in society."
Sabin, along with Wanda Pratt, a professor in the Information School, and Andrea Hartzler, an associate professor of biomedical informatics and medical education, recently secured a grant for the development of a technological tool to help medical practitioners identify when their words or actions appear to be influenced by implicit bias.
According to Sabin, implicit biases are what your mind associates with one thing or another. They are immediate, unconscious attitudes and stereotypes that can impact interactions and decision-making.
Most people are familiar with Implicit Association Tests, or IATs, developed by researchers in 1998. These tests are designed to measure a person’s reaction speed when associating good or bad qualities to members of various social groups.
However, Sabin cautions individuals from relying on these tests as definitive without fully understanding their meaning.
“I hesitate to tell people to all go out and take implicit association tests and feel bad,” Sabin said. “By 2005 we realized that's not the right approach: it puts people on the defensive [because] they don't know what it is.”
Within the context of medical interactions, implicit biases can affect how clinicians interact with and interpret patient concerns. For example, clinicians with a stronger implicit bias favoring white individuals are less likely to prescribe pain medication to black patients. Furthermore, clinicians are less likely to treat pain concerns of women as seriously as they would for men.
The researchers believe that despite the extensive training clinicians go through, current medical education is lacking in evidence-based approaches to addressing implicit biases.
"A lot of the current training focuses on good communication techniques and how to be a good communicator as a clinician,” Pratt said. “But it isn't as much about making people aware of how their behavior might change based on who the person is they're talking to."
The research team’s goal is to educate clinicians about how their verbal and nonverbal behaviors impact patient interactions.
“There is no particular education curriculum … that has shown to be effective in either changing implicit bias or changing implicit bias-inspired behavior,” Sabin said. “[Our research] will be providing evidence for what are these [implicit bias] behaviors, what do they look like, and … how this kind of intervention would actually be effective."
The five-year project, set to start within the next couple months, will start by interviewing both patients and clinicians to gain a better understanding of the issues that implicit biases present and in what ways a tool could assist in these interactions. In particular, the researchers want to ensure that patients are involved in this process and maintain autonomy within medical interactions.
“The challenge is you don't want to put all the burden [of addressing bias] on the patient,” Pratt said. “A lot of the places where there's implicit bias are places where patients are already underserved in some sense, so we don't want to make it even harder for them. But we also want to give them some sense of control.”
Sabin and Pratt are hoping to bring in frequently marginalized voices in the development of this tool, such as people of color and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
After the interview phase, the researchers will be collaborating with Nadir Weibel, an associate professor of computer science and engineering at the University of California San Diego, to develop the tool. While development is still in early days, the researchers imagine it will serve to inform clinicians of their actions, either in the moment or after the fact, so as to encourage thoughtful reflection and behavioral change.
"[Practicing providers] have a very continuous improvement perspective on practice, on bringing research into their practice so its evidence based,” Sabin said. “So they're open to continually improving their practice. Once people are comfortable with the concepts [of implicit bias], I think they will be very receptive [to change].”
Whatever form this tool ends up taking based on clinician and patient feedback, it represents a real shift toward the medical community taking unconscious bias more seriously.
"I think we all [have implicit biases], and we're pretty unaware of it,” Pratt said. “The point of this tool is to increase awareness of it, and awareness is the first step to be able to make a change."
If you’ve ever experienced a difficult interaction with a clinician and are interested in sharing your experience, reach out to the researchers at sabinja@uw.edu or wpratt@uw.edu.
Reach contributing writer Griffin Dugan at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @G_Dawg3
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.