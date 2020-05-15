Skin positivity: A foundation for broadening society’s beauty standards

The fact that the majority of our interactions now take place over Zoom and other video chatting platforms poses new challenges to students with skin conditions — our faces are more front-and-center than ever.
It’s a tough balance: keeping cameras on during Zoom class sessions demonstrates engagement, but the fact that only our faces are broadcast to others (instead of our personal style and other aspects of our appearance) can make people with skin conditions feel especially self-conscious during video calls.
The fact that we can continuously see our own video footage while on FaceTime or Zoom exacerbates this discomfort. Furthermore, most medical practitioners are requesting that cosmetic and non-urgent services be postponed, meaning that students who intend to see a dermatologist for a skin condition may have to delay seeking treatment.
What if, instead of constantly trying to prevent or hide acne and other skin conditions, our society accepted them as a completely normal part of life?
Instagram influencers with skin conditions have recently sparked a movement known as “skin positivity” by posting photos of themselves without makeup. This trend is not limited to acne, as people with vitiligo, eczema, rosacea, stretch marks, and other skin conditions are also sharing their photos and stories on social media.
This movement questions society’s fixation on attaining perfect skin in the first place and seeks to broaden our definition of beauty. Skin positivity is becoming especially relevant during the coronavirus pandemic due to the heightened focus on faces during video chats, as well as the heightened emphasis on self-care, which, for many, includes skincare.
As someone who has struggled with perioral dermatitis, a skin condition that is quite time-consuming to treat, I imagine that having a flare-up during online classes would cause me to turn my camera off during lectures more often, or be more hesitant to participate in class.
Informatics student Jennette Kachmar runs a skincare blog on Instagram, which focuses not only on product reviews but also on how to adjust one’s mindset to accept all types of skin, not just perfectly clear skin, as normal and good.
“My goal is to normalize skin, whatever shape it’s in,” Kachmar said.
Kachmar and I both related to the satisfaction of finding products that work well for one’s individual skin type and are effective at keeping skin concerns at bay, but this often takes a great deal of trial and error.
“Acne or any other skin issues are temporary, and no one should allow them to affect their happiness,” Kachmar said. “[But that’s] easier said than done.”
She emphasizes the importance of reminding yourself that you are likely scrutinizing your face more than anyone else. To other people, your acne or other skin concerns are far less noticeable than they are to you.
Kachmar believes that the skin positivity movement has “a bigger impact when smaller influencers do it because it’s more relatable and the products tend to be more user-friendly.”
While some may regard acne and other skin conditions as simple superficial nuisances, substantial research points toward their potential to detract from quality of life, such as deterring those affected from attending social events. While social events may be banned for the time being, the impact of skin conditions is not limited to pre- and post-quarantine.
Even after viewing examples of skin-positive photos, I still may choose to wear makeup or otherwise conceal next time my skin flares up, and that’s OK. But, importantly, this movement has reminded me that the expectation that I cover up my skin is largely due to subjective beauty standards and the influence of the media. If this movement helps empower individuals with skin conditions to go without any cover-up, that’s fantastic, and it’s a step away from normalizing shame around skin that isn’t perfect.
Ultimately, I believe that it shouldn’t be a crazy or revolutionary decision for people with skin conditions to go without makeup, or for advertisements and other photos to feature people with conditions such as acne and rosacea. Skin conditions are common and can be extremely difficult to control. While skin positivity influencers may be spearheading this movement, eventually, I hope that our society as a whole starts to normalize all skin types so that people don’t feel as though skin conditions will hinder their confidence academically, personally, or professionally.
