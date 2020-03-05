Crisis Text Line’s newest data shows Washington’s unique risks

If you have ever felt lonely or detached from your peers at the UW, you are not alone.
Crisis Text Line’s first-ever state-by-state data report, “Everybody Hurts,” was released Monday, Feb. 10, unveiling detailed mental health statistics specific to different regions in America. Compared to the national average, Washington ranked higher in reported feelings of school isolation and loneliness.
Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that connects those experiencing anxiety, stress, depression, and suicidal thoughts to real human beings via text. Their counselors are trained in using empathetic listening and problem-resolving tactics to lead texters out of a state of crisis. And it works: 86% of texters say they feel satisfied after their conversations.
Since Crisis Text Line’s start in 2013, they have implemented data science and machine learning to compile the most documented amount of information related to mental health to date.
This data has been utilized by the nonprofit internally in innovative ways. For example, if a texter uses “hurt words” (words such as “bridge,” “noose,” or even the pill emoji), the site’s algorithm has learned that they typically result in higher-risk situations and will automatically boost that texter to top assistance priority.
Now, their extensive data has been published in a 50-state data report for anyone to access. The report allows us to explore statistics specific to Washington and other areas of the United States.
Some key insights include the fact that Seattle ranked seventh in total texters among major U.S. cities. Washington state also sees a higher percentage of people reaching out about suicide than the national average.
“We have had almost 90,000 conversations with people who were going through difficult moments in their life,” Ashley Womble, head of communication at Crisis Text Line, said. “Through those conversations, we’ve learned that people in Washington are having thoughts of suicide more often than the national average. That’s important information for anyone who is working to prevent suicide.”
Data shows, however, that suicide is more prominent in rural areas of Washington than in Seattle. This is likely due to limited access to health care — particularly mental health care — which is why the Crisis Text Line is so significant. It is filling the gaps in the mental health system by the agency of something we are so familiar with: texting.
“Texting is a fast, silent and private way to connect with people, which makes it an excellent way to support people in crisis,” Womble said in an email. “In fact, 68% of texters tell us something they have never shared before.”
Privacy is an extremely unique aspect to Crisis Text Line. Pain can punch at any time of the day. Moving down the buffet line in the dining hall, walking to class; both potential settings for a wave of anxiety or depressive thoughts to wash over you. But students (or anyone really) can text without anybody knowing that they’re experiencing pain.
“I didn’t feel safe with myself, and now I feel much more aware of my feelings and what I have to do,” an anonymous Washingtonian texter said.
Crisis Text Line’s “Everybody Hurts” is offering an effective step to finding a solution to the mental health crisis in America in ways that institutionalized medical systems are not. Hospitalization after a suicide attempt does not provide answers as to why one is experiencing mental distress and can result in continued harmful behavior.
“Everybody Hurts” gives us those answers. It exposes an unfortunate truth: America is in pain. Slowly, the rate of suicide has been increasing, and many normalized structures have allowed this to unfold. But information is power. Having the knowledge that 40,000 other Washingtonians are in pain, too, makes people who are struggling feel less alone.
Right now, action is being taken in both the Senate and the House to pass the Improving Mental Health Access for Students Act, which would mean that Crisis Text Line’s number (741741) would be on the back of every students’ ID card. Unlocking access to mental health tools can help you, me, and the rest of us here at the UW thrive to the fullest potential.
“We want everyone to know that they can text CRISIS to 741741 for free, confidential support,” Womble said.
