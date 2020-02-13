Mental Health Roundtable: Forming community around mental health at UW

With sliced apples to dip in caramel, cookies to munch, and paper to doodle on under the warmth from a string of fairy lights, Allen Library’s Red Room C became a welcoming space for honest conversations on mental health and access to behavioral healthcare services on campus Feb. 4.
Hannah Henrikson and Sabrina Hersh, two undergraduate anthropologist researchers at the UW, hosted their first Mental Health Roundtable to create a healing and proactive gathering for participants. Ten people came together to share, learn from, and provide support for one another’s experiences with mental health and suicide.
The idea for the roundtable was sparked in response to the lack of community building around mental health; Henrikson and Hersh realized that people didn’t feel like they had a place to go or where they could feel safe and validated on campus and thought to host the roundtable as a part of their senior research project.
"Accessing resources on campus has been really challenging,” Henrikson said, recalling the confusion that came with navigating health care when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
“I remember this doctor telling me, 'Yeah, you're gonna really struggle here, good luck being able to thrive.’ That's the kind of thing that I think really deters people from trying.”
At the Roundtable, one person mentioned that reaching out to resources such as the Q Center and Let’s Talk has been helpful, even if they didn’t offer permanent solutions.
According to Henrikson, the retention in care on campus can pose problems because a lot of the resources, such as the UW Counseling Center, are modeled to be fairly short-term.
Hersh encountered this difficulty seeking long-term care for anxiety and depression, although she was able to get intake appointments quickly, the short-term care at Hall Health Center and the Counseling Center didn’t meet her needs.
“They gave me referrals for people that weren't affiliated with UW, and that was really helpful, but I feel like the campus should be doing more than giving people a point of reference for where to go outside of UW,” Hersh said. “I think as a school with this many resources, there should be a way to accommodate for students."
Goals of their research include mapping out what services are available, determining how effectively they’re working, and then intervening where students might find shortfalls, Hersh said.
In addition to discussing the challenges in obtaining adequate resources on campus, the roundtable participants expressed that there needs to be more done to honor those who have died by suicide.
When someone dies by suicide, it disrupts the community in a way that an accidental death maybe would not, Henrikson, who lost a friend to suicide two weeks prior to the roundtable, said.
“There's this ripple of guilt and shame; I think because of that, there's a lot of silence around suicide in general,” Henrikson said. “People don't want to talk about it, because it's this visceral impact on communities.”
This silence and stigma experienced in the affected community might further prevent people from reaching out if they have thoughts of suicide.
“What we want is to [create] a space where people can come, they can grieve, they can heal, they can honor those that they've lost, they can talk really honestly about it,” Henrikson said.
Although humor might be used as a coping mechanism amongst peers, the Roundtable could be a space where people can talk without thinking, “Oh yeah, I made this joke, haha, and now I gotta just swallow it and keep moving on with my day,” Hersh said.
By creating a nonjudgmental space, they want people to show others that whatever they might be dealing with doesn’t have to be held under this blanket of shame, Henrikson said.
Through the roundtable, Henrikson and Hersh aimed to form a network of people who can rely on each other in times of need without feeling like they’re burdening them, whether this takes the form of connecting via a phone call or text or meeting up in a safe space.
“A lot of this occurs outside of business hours and you know, just because the sun goes down doesn't mean that problems go away,” Henrikson said.
The Roundtable ended with everyone present holding hands and sharing a significant experience that they appreciate in their lives, or alternatively, what they wished a lost loved one was still around to experience with them.
Information on future roundtables can be found on the Medical Anthropology and Global Health Student Association Facebook page.
To get immediate help or to find a qualified counselor, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255) connects the caller to a certified crisis center near them. Resources for survivors of suicide loss can be found on the Lifeline website.
Information on suicide intervention can be found here.
Reach writer Ragini Gupta at wellness@dailyuw.com.
