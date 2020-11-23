ISAIV: The unique approach UW students are using to combat interpersonal violence

When the entire nation surged into COVID-19 lockdown in March, there was only one matter on senior Chelsea Shu’s mind: people experiencing interpersonal violence who are isolated with their abusers.
Domestic violence emergency shelters quickly reached capacity, and hotlines became overwhelmed — with contact volume increasing by 15%. Social isolation is one of the most prominent tactics used by abusers to distance victims from their support networks, and COVID-19 acts as the perfect justification for this behavior.
That’s why Shu decided to start Individuals Standing Against Interpersonal Violence (ISAIV).
“There is currently a need for an alternative,” Shu said. “Rates of [interpersonal violence] are going up, and no one is paying attention to it.”
ISAIV is a new RSO and upcoming nonprofit that Shu and her friends launched during quarantine. According to their website, ISAIV is “dedicated to combating relationship violence through strengthening community support networks and mutual aid.”
In addition to their ongoing fundraiser for the YWCA women’s shelter, the organization is working to bring help and awareness to people who’ve experienced interpersonal violence (IPV). But ISAIV has a unique approach.
“There is a term called mutual aid,” Shu said. “Mutual aid essentially taps into pre-existing support networks like your family, friends, doctor, or even someone you know from work.”
Instead of working directly with the individual, ISAIV strives to educate their closest circle.
“All of these different networks already exist to help people,” Shu said. “Usually when someone experiences IPV, they don’t turn to outside resources — they turn to people they already know.”
Shu’s main goal is to provide education to existing support networks. ISAIV’s strategy is shared by other organizations in Seattle.
“If we’re really looking at where survivors go, most of the time they present through a trusted friend, a confidant, a spiritual leader — they go to someone they know,” Jane Fredricksen, the executive director of Faith Trust Institute, which works to end sexual and domestic violence, said. “They go to that person multiple times before they actually, in some cases, make a decision to find safety.”
Understanding your role as a bystander is most essential in helping people out of abusive situations.
After a conversation with the UW Police Department (UWPD), Shu claims that people who have experienced IPV are typically just handed a packet of available resources.
“Everything is a very legal process,” Shu said. “If what you experienced doesn’t match the exact definition that warrants an arrest, they won’t really care for your case specifically.”
ISAIV is focused on building a community, as contact with others who’ve experienced interpersonal violence provides a network of emotional aid, allowing victims to more easily reason through their situation.
Jen Zug, the communications and marketing manager at Jubilee Women’s Center, said that community is an integral part of their organization.
“A huge piece of our program is living and working in community,” Zug said. “Community has the power to help you overcome. What often happens is that there are women who have things happen to them, but they don’t have a safety net of support.”
ISAIV has big plans for the future. Shu said she foresees domestic violence continuing to be a problem, even in younger generations.
“Our generation tends to have toxic relationships,” Shu said. “Media is a huge issue, because when we were growing up, we were constantly bombarded with harmful stereotypes. Now we have these really distorted views on love and relationships.”
Shu said she envisions a future in which our generation can use what we know best — social media — to combat interpersonal violence.
“If we can make this issue content-based, and make it engaging, there’s a lot of potential for education,” she said.
While she doesn’t exactly know what this will look like, whether it will be a TikTok or Instagram platform, her opinions are shared by other researchers who concur that the internet and technology may serve as tools for community connection, education, and protection.
Reach contributing writer Veronica George at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @veronicaggeorge
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.