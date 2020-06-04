UW researcher breaks ground with AI therapy analysis

Therapy can be inherently frustrating from the perspective of a patient: In order to confront what’s bothering us internally, we have to put that information out there for a person we’ve never even met and potentially tell them things we’ve never told another person in our lives. That can be a really daunting thing for a person who just needs help.
Confidentiality is key in these scenarios. To tell someone what’s genuinely on our minds, we often have to believe that no matter what is said and no matter what goes down, nothing leaves the room.
But if a therapist works alone and can’t divulge information, is there any way to ensure they’re doing their work properly? How do we actually know that any therapist — even one who’s worked professionally for decades — is adhering to the best practices?
Dr. David Atkins is a research professor at the UW BRiTE Center. He’s also the CEO and founder of a Seattle startup that’s looking to ensure therapist accountability without compromising confidentiality.
His startup is called Lyssn, and they’ve created an artificial intelligence program that Atkins believes may be the only one of its kind in the world: an AI to analyze and critique therapy sessions.
According to Atkins, research that led to the Lyssn program started over 12 years ago in an effort to streamline training for undergrad students. At the time, the process of recording therapy sessions and having students evaluate them was slow-paced and expensive.
“[Our research] was focused on, can we use some of the developing technologies and speech engineering, such as speech to text transcription?” Atkins said. “Can we use natural language processing and other machine learning techniques to automatically evaluate some of these quality metrics in counseling and psychotherapy?”
In simpler terms, Lyssn was designed to look for patterns and rhythms in speech to determine how well therapists are embracing certain factors in their work, such as empathy. But therein lies a genuine concern: If Lyssn is recording sessions and learning from them, it’s fair to suspect that those recordings might not be so private after all.
Fortunately, Atkins ensured that Lyssn not only abides by HIPAA standards — the national standards that ensure medical records stay private — but that it’s also equipped with additional security measures to protect the privacy of the therapy dynamic.
“The absolute worst thing that could ever happen to us is if there was some kind of breach,” Atkins said.
As for the question of whether it’s even ethical for a company to have this data, Atkins thinks that the ways it’s being used should ease those concerns.
“I think we need to be super careful around privacy and security, but I think that with the goal of providing high-quality, performance-based feedback to help support therapists be the best that they can be, it's almost impossible to imagine doing that without having access to those conversations,” he said.
The potential for how Lyssn can be utilized isn’t something that needs to be pondered. Several facilities, including Evergreen Treatment Services, have been testing Lyssn for over a year now.
Evergreen is an opioid treatment program, and Dr. Michelle Peavy, a clinical psychologist with the group, believes that security and comfort in the therapy dynamic is a top priority when using Lyssn.
“Let's say the recording is going on, and all of a sudden either a patient or counselor says I don't want this recording to happen, then it can be stopped and deleted immediately,” Peavy said.
“So there's all those safeguards that are in place so that everyone feels comfortable with the process.”
Reach contributing writer Luke Schaefer at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter @lookassschaefer
