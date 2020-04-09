Lessons from this stage in quarantine

Editor’s note: The Isolation Diaries is a Health & Wellness series about living in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
It's week two and already I'm starting to go a little crazy. I moved back home away from the UW just before spring quarter started up and I am constantly adapting my habits, my coping mechanisms, and my modes of social connection. It also seems like my personality is shifting gears, and my emotions seem more overwhelming and unstable, so that's great.
It has been and will continue to be a wild ride, but over just the past week alone, I've learned more about myself than I ever thought possible. Sheltering at home definitely brings its stresses, its burdens, and its awkward static-filled silence over Zoom, but with all that, I've discovered a lot of changes in myself.
First and foremost, isolation is making my personality more extroverted than usual. Promise me, I took pride in my introversion, but as a result of my limited social connection, I find myself being more open and expressive in direct messages and emails without thinking twice. I also have made more calls than I can remember in the past week alone, and before, I never called people. It's empowering, being more open and supportive with others and in that regard, I'm grateful for this experience.
Pre-quarantine me would also never study at home or in my dorm, but I've become a lot better equipped at practicing mindfulness in order to anticipate my needs. With all bits of my life transitioning online, from classes to workouts to socializing, I switch as necessary from watching lectures and reading digital articles to annotating a physical book or writing in a journal. Now, my eyes aren't falling out of their sockets from harsh blue computer light. I'm also learning what a learning environment looks like for me. So far, rationing my phone use, spinning some lo-fi radio, cuddling my fluffy cat, and posting a "Do Not Disturb Sign" on my door all work to create a space that's comfortable but also productive.
My partner and I also have been navigating this sudden obstacle of isolation, and honestly, shelter-in-place only nurtured the hopeless romantic inside me. I don't know about anyone else, but the art of love letters and pen pals should definitely make a comeback. In my own experience (which equates to two whole letters: one to my partner and one to my best friend), writing a physical letter to a loved one grounds me in the present and resonates more deeply than DMs and phone calls. That, and I got to use my totally extra wax stamp kit to seal the letters.
I recognize I kept this article pretty focused on my lighter, brighter experiences in isolation. I didn't mention the return of my nightmares, the interpersonal conflicts of again living under my parents' roof, the rapidly piling-up homework, the confusing melting pot of emotional and physical tension, or the breakdowns that have come to pass. Part of that comes from my mindful search of gratitude and joy, but part of that also comes from self-compassion.
I expect to continue struggling with isolation as I find OK-ness in the chaos of everything, but I also know that, like everything, this will pass. This breakdown will pass, this fear and anxiety will pass, this depression will pass, this grief will pass, this pandemic will pass. And as I write, I have made my peace with it. I know it's OK to not be OK.
