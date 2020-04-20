Celebrating 4/20 in the time of coronavirus

Are you hesitant to smoke a joint in the middle of a pandemic caused by the spread of a disease that targets your lungs and respiratory system? Me too. Here’s what the experts say about how smoking cannabis may increase your risk of falling ill from COVID-19.
Because the coronavirus attacks the lungs, the National Institutes of Health warn that it could be an especially serious threat to those who smoke marijuana or tobacco, or those who vape, according to a statement released April 6.
Published research still insists that there’s no true “zero-risk” way to smoke cannabis, but there are some behavioral choices you can take to lower your risk of intaking unhealthy or toxic material when smoking cannabis, according to a 2017 study published by the peer-reviewed American Journal of Public Health.
In particular, the study recommends avoiding deep inhalation or breath holding, which increases the risk of inhaling unhealthy material. Using edibles instead of burning flower or concentrates avoids respiratory concerns altogether, but researchers note that edibles come with their own risks of delayed onset and accidental overconsumption.
Using cannabis might also pose its own challenges for those struggling with the switch to online classes this quarter, according to Jason Kilmer, associate professor in psychiatry and assistant director of health and wellness for alcohol and other drug education at the UW division of Student Life.
“Cannabis use is associated with decreases in attention, memory, and concentration, so if our move to virtual classes this quarter has caused particular challenges for people related to these cognitive effects, cannabis use would not be a great fit,” Kilmer said in an email.
Those planning to partake in 4/20 festivities should also be considerate about where they’re buying their bud. Kilmer notes that buying from legal retail outlets allows people to know the potency and consistency of what they’re buying, as well as providing guidance on what counts as a serving.
“[It’s] much like with alcohol since we often encourage people not to accept a drink when they don’t know what’s in it,” he said.
Cannabis retailers usually prepare for higher-than-usual sales on 4/20, but dispensary crowds pose their own risk of spreading the coronavirus. Retailers are considered essential businesses in Washington, but they do have to comply with social distancing measures.
Uncle Ike’s, a cannabis retailer with locations in Capitol Hill and the Central District, is providing hand sanitizer to customers and staff, has installed sneeze guards, is providing staff with masks, and is encouraging customers to pre-order to limit contact when possible. To try and space out the anticipated spike in 4/20 customers, they are spacing out their 4/20 specials all week.
“In order to try and maintain social distancing, we’re limiting the specials we have on Monday and spreading them out throughout the week,” regional manager Jesse Huminski said. “We actually started them yesterday. We feel it will help us maintain those social distancing rules as best as possible.”
Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order is in effect until at least May 4 and asks residents to stay home except to conduct or participate in essential activities, like obtaining necessary supplies, caring for a loved one, or engaging in outdoor exercise or other activities essential for their health and safety.
Reach writer Emma Scher at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emma_scherr
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.